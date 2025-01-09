Canada could get successor to Justin Trudeau by the first week of March

Toronto: Canada could get its successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by the first week of March so the person has enough time to prepare before Parliament meets in the last week of the month. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with a bereaved family member during an event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Wednesday. (AP)

The schedule for the leadership race of the Liberal Party is expected to be announced within days. Party president Sachit Mehra, an Indo-Canadian, was among those present at a national caucus meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Secretary and MP Rob Oliphant was among those hopeful the winning candidate would be elected by March 2, a Sunday, so as to have sufficient time to address the challenge of facing the House of Commons.

The party is also facing calls from its MPs to alter the rules related to who can vote in the race. As it stands, any resident of Canada above 14 years of age, who signs on as a member of the party, is eligible. However, given concerns over foreign interference in the process, MPs and the media have called upon the criteria to be amended and limited to citizens and permanent residents. British Columbia MP Taleeb Noormohamed told media that was the opinion of the province’s caucus.

Potential candidates are expected to announce soon after details of the race are finalised by the party.

But one person considered among the frontrunners made it clear on Wednesday that he will not be in the contest. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who also handles the Intergovernmental Affairs portfolio, said, “I will be solely focused on the real economic threat that American tariffs represent to the Canadian economy and to Canadian workers. It is a full-time job, I’m lucky to have it.”

LeBlanc replaced Chrystia Freeland as Finance Minister after her shock resignation on December 16, which precipitated the current crisis. Freeland could emerge as the main leadership contender is she chooses to run.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also said the challenge of dealing with the incoming Administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will form part of her “reflection” regarding the decision to run.

Trudeau announced his intent to resign as PM and party leader on Monday, along with the prorogation of Parliament till March 24. However, two civil liberties groups are challenging the prorogation. Democracy Watch said it will pursue a court challenge as it was “clearly in the Liberal Party’s self-interest, and is happening at a time when the opposition parties are clearly intending to vote non-confidence in the government.” The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is supporting two persons seeking a Federal court ruling overturning the prorogation as “unreasonable”.

Whether those legal challenges succeed, Trudeau’s successor will enter office with the prospect of a very brief tenure, as they will have to lay out the new government’s agenda, known as the Throne Speech, which will be voted upon. A loss on that motion will bring the collapse of the government and none of the other main parties, including the principal opposition Conservatives, appear to be willing to oblige the incumbents with their support in the House of Commons.