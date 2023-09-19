Canada expels Indian diplomat over slaying of Sikh leader

Canada on Monday expelled an Indian diplomat believed to have a credible link to the murder of a Sikh leader in western Canada last June, Canada's foreign minister said. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (Reuters)

"Allegations that a representative of a foreign government may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen here in Canada, on Canadian soil... are totally unacceptable," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Therefore, today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada," she added without naming the diplomat.

