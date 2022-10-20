Canada express entry points explained: CRS score and ideal candidate

Canada’s express entry is an online system which is used to process applications of skilled workers wishing to work and immigrate to Canada and is aimed at proving a permanent resident status as well. The express entry system focusses on three major federal economic programs: federal skilled workers, federal skilled trades and Canadian experience class.

How are Canada’s express entry points calculated?

The comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score is often called Canada’s express entry points. The CRS score ranks candidates in the express entry pool based on factors like age, education level, proficiency in French or English, work experience, spouse factors and connections to Canada.

Can CRS score be increase?

A candidate can improve their CRS score through these ways: retake the English proficiency exam- IELTS, improve your work experience, show a job offer from a Canadian employer, get a nomination from a province and improve your educational background through short-terms programs.

Is there a minimum CRS score for Canada’s express entry?

The minimum CRS score required to get an invitation to apply for Canadian permanent residence changes from draw to draw.

Who is the ideal express entry candidate?

An ideal express entry candidate should meet these requirements: be under 30 years old, hold at least two bachelors’ degree or a masters’ degree, demonstrate high English proficiency and have three years of skilled work experience in their resume.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail