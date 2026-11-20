Toronto: Gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar has been named Canada's most-wanted fugitive under a public safety initiative, which has also announced a reward of 250,000 Canadian dollars, for information leading to his arrest, people aware of the matter said on Friday.

Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, the erstwhile lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North America. (Sourced)

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According to a release from the BOLO (Be On the Lookout) Programme, a private, non-profit public-safety initiative that works with the Canadian police, Brar is wanted “for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder” in connection with the 2023 killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, a suspected member of the Bambiha gang.

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“He [Brar] is known to be a high-ranking member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang… which has been designated as a Terrorist Group by the Government of Canada. He is also wanted in India for murder, and in the United States for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy,” the release said.

Brar was added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) list of top 10 most-wanted fugitives in September.

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{{^usCountry}} Canadian police officials said his inclusion on the list would help generate public leads and increase the chances of locating him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Canadian police officials said his inclusion on the list would help generate public leads and increase the chances of locating him. {{/usCountry}}

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“Satinderjeet Singh has been on the run for several years. But today, like the 24 other fugitives on this list, his world just got smaller,” Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid said.

Mackid added: “India is looking for him. The United States is looking for him. And now, Canada, with the proven model of the BOLO Programme, is looking for him.”

Brar, who is wanted in India in connection with the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is believed to be in North America. Canadian police are also looking for him in connection with the 2023 killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

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In a purported audio clip, Brar said that he had ordered Nijjar's killing. Speaking in Punjabi, he said: “…My team and I, had to kill Nijjar, because these people were using young people to sell drugs. Everyone has to face the consequences of their actions.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

Two other Indian-origin alleged criminals were also named on the most-wanted list released on Thursday. They were Manpreet Singh, wanted by Peel Regional Police for murder, and Gurkirat Singh, sought by the Delta Police Department for sexual interference with a person under 16.