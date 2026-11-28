Canada’s Supreme Court has upheld a law enacted by the province of Quebec in 2019 that prohibits large sections of certain categories of public servants from displaying a visible symbol of faith such as the Sikh turban or a Muslim woman’s hijab.

The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa. (AP)

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The law, brought by the previous Coalition Avenir Québecor (CAQ) government, is applicable to public servants in positions of authority covered by that law includes school teachers, principals and vice-principals, police officers, judges and other law officers. That law was opposed by several civil society groups including those representing the Sikh and Muslim communities in Canada and was challenged before Canada’s Supreme Court.

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While the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms granted citizens freedom of conscience and religion, the so-called secularism law or Bill 21 was enacted after the provincial government used the “notwithstanding clause” that permits a legislature to sidestep certain provisions.

The Supreme Court noted that the “Quebec legislature, by enacting Bill 21, had validly used the power given to it by the override clauses.”

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{{^usCountry}} “In short, Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society,” the ruling said. The decision was described as a “landmark” and welcomed by the Premiers of Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In short, Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society,” the ruling said. The decision was described as a “landmark” and welcomed by the Premiers of Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. {{/usCountry}}

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During a media interaction in Yellowknife, capital of the Northwest Territories, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that his government fully respected the independent judiciary. He said the complex ruling was being studied. On the rights of religious minorities, he said the federal government would do what it could to “protect” those “liberties”.

Since the 2019 move in Quebec, the provincial government has extended the reach of such measures through additional legislation. In April this year, it barred religious practice in public universities, private institutions subsidised by the government, even child care centres. It also prohibits collective religious practices on roads or in parks.

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In October, the newly elected government of the separatist Parti Québécois said that ban on religious coverings will be extended to elementary schools.