Canada temple celebrates unity amid adversity, honours Guru Gobind Singh’s legacy

Toronto: A temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) which was attacked last month, hosted a Hindu-Sikh unity event to mark the martyrdom of the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh.x Participants at the Veer Bal Divas event at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, on Wednesday.

The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton faced a violent attack from pro-Khalistan protestors on November 3, as it hosted a consular camp being conducted by India’s Consulate in Toronto on its premises. That violence and its aftermath has resulted in multiple arrests.

On Wednesday evening, it played host to the Veer Bal Divas function organized by the Hindu-Sikh Unity Forum Canada along with Canadian Hindus for Harmony and the Vishwa Jain Sangathan Canada, and supported by the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce.

Thanking the temple management for hosting the event, the Forum’s president Harji Bajwa reminded those gathered of the values of unity between the communities and to counter attempts at division.

Vijay Jain, coordinator of the event and President of Vishwa Jain Sangathan Canada, said the observance had “a lot more significance today than ever before. It’s an occasion to remember all the valor displayed by our ancestors and sacrifices made by our ancestors for dharma.”

“Veer Bal Divas brings unity among Hindus, Sikhs and Jains,” he added.

That event was the first of three such scheduled in the GTA for this month, with another organised the Brampton Triveni Mandir on Thursday evening.

Veer Bal Divas marks the execution of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, just nine and six years old respectively, the youngest children of the 10th Sikh Guru. The death of the Sahibzadas, as they are honoured, were ordered by a provincial governor under the rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, when they refused to convert. They were killed on December 26, 1704.

The final event in the series will be held at the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton, on Sunday.