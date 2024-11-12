Brampton mandir in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat

The Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada on Sunday cancelled its planned life certificate event by the Indian Consulate, citing concerns over a possible “extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests". A Nihang Sikh warrior holds a placard as he takes part in a protest near the Canadian embassy in New Delhi on November 10 against the recent attack on a Hindu temple in the city of Brampton, (AFP)(AFP)

Scheduled for November 17, the consular camp was set to offer Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs a chance to renew essential life certificates.

“Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests,” Brampton Triveni Community Centre said in a statement.

The community centre urged the Peel Police to address circulating threats against Brampton Triveni Mandir and to ensure security for both the Canadian Hindu community and the general public.

“We apologize to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada. We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public,” the temple administration added.

The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre serves as a spiritual hub for Hindus and like-minded individuals, offering a space for Puja, Kirtan, Sewa, and Pravachan.

Earlier on November 3, a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto, was violently disrupted by pro-Khalistani supporters, sparking widespread condemnation both in Canada and internationally. The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

The Peel Regional Police responded to the altercation during the demonstration at the Mandir. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the demonstrations became physical and assaultive, a statement said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly denounced the “deliberate attack” on the Hindu temple, calling the “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats unacceptable.

He urged Canadian authorities to take swift action to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” PM Modi had said on X.

The incident was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

Hindu temple violence: Brampton Police arrests SFJ Canada coordinator

The Canadian Police has arrested a 35-year-old Brampton resident on charges of assault with a weapon during a violent demonstration at a Hindu temple in the city.

Police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstration, many of which were captured on video; including individuals using flags and sticks to assault people, the authorities said.

Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton, the Peel Police statement said.

Gosal, is Sikhs for Justice coordinator for Canada, Toronto Star reported.

The US-based SFJ is banned in India.

On November 8, 2024, he was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, it said.

India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said that New Delhi remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.