India cancels scheduled consular camps in Canada: ‘Inability to provide security’

The Indian Consulate in Canada has cancelled the scheduled consular camps to issue life certificates after the security agencies conveyed their “inability to provide minimum security protection" to the organisers of the camp, the Consulate General of India, Toronto said on Thursday. The Indian High Commission building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(REUTERS)

“In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps," the Consulate General of India posted on X.

The announcement comes merely days after pro-Khalistan supporters attacked members from the Hindu community when the Indian consulate had co-organised a consular camp outside the Hindi Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto.

India registered its protest from the highest echelons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing anguish over the incident.

Previously, attempts were made to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks.

“The violence we have seen in South Asian communities across the country over the past few nights, let me be very clear. The individuals who are inciting violence and division and hatred in no way represent either the Sikh community or the Hindu community in Canada,” news agency ANI quoted Justin Trudeau as saying.

"At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," he added.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp.

The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place," the statement added.