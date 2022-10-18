Home / World News / Canada's changes for temporary foreign workers that could help Indians: Details

world news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 02:12 PM IST

Canada Temporary Foreign Workers Rules 2022: Canada's temporary foreign worker program helps employers to hire internationally. Here are the changes in the program

ByMallika Soni

Canada has introduced amendments to strengthen protections for the temporary foreign workers. These include 13 amendments to the immigration and refugee protection regulations concerning temporary foreign workers (TFWs) introduced by the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada's temporary foreign worker program helps employers to hire internationally, thus helping to fill gaps in the labour force. Temporary foreign workers then have the same rights as Canadian citizens or permanent residents of the country. The new amendments come at a time when Canada is grappling with massive labour shortages.

What are the benefits of the new amendments for temporary foreign workers?

The new amendments will protect temporary foreign workers in Canada from any abuse or mistreatment in the country. Canadian employers will also be mandated to provide temporary foreign workers with information about their rights in the country.

Any kind of discrimination by employers against the workers if the latter come forward with complaints will be prohibited. The new amendments also include stopping the employers from charging recruitment fees to workers and holding them accountable for the actions of recruiters.

Employers will also need to provide temporary foreign workers with health care services in Canada and will have to provide mandatory training to the workers as well.

