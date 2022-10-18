You can sponsor parents and grandparents for Canada immigration: A guide

Canada's parents and grandparents program aims to reunite families in Canada. For the year 2022, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invited 23,100 potential sponsors to apply to sponsor their parents and grandparents.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents can sponsor their parents and grandparents to immigrate to Canada through this program. Parents and grandparents will then receive Canadian permanent residence and can eventually apply for Canadian citizenship.

Here's what you need to know about the benefits, process and eligibility for Canada parents and grandparents program:

What are the benefits of Canada parents and grandparents program?

Parents and grandparents accepted through the program enjoy full benefits of Canadian permanent residence. These include: the ability to work in Canada, obtain health care, get protection under Canadian law and apply to become a Canadian citizen.

What is the process for Canada parents and grandparents program 2022?

The process for the Canada parents and grandparents program 2022 is as follows:

1. Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria.

2. Completed an interest to sponsor form on IRCC's website.

What is the eligibility for Canada parents and grandparents program 2022?

Sponsors must meet the following criteria for this program:

1. Sponsors should be Canadian citizen, permanent resident of Canada, or a registered Indian under the Canadian Indian Act

2. Sponsors should be 18 years of age or older

3. Sponsor should be living in Canada

4. Sponsors should provide proof of income to IRCC

5. If the sponsor resides in Quebec, an additional "undertaking" must be signed.

