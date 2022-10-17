Home / World News / Canada immigration? How does express entry system work, explained

Canada immigration? How does express entry system work, explained

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 05:21 PM IST

Canada Express Entry System: Canada's express entry system manages three major federal economic programs.

Canada Express Entry System: A Canada flag flies in Hamilton, Ontario.
Canada Express Entry System: A Canada flag flies in Hamilton, Ontario.
ByMallika Soni

Canada's express entry is an online system used to process applications for skilled workers who wish to immigrate to Canada, thereby helping them to acquire permanent residence status. The express entry system manages three major federal economic programs namely: federal skilled worker (FSW), federal skilled trades (FST) and Canadian experience class (CEC).

Read more: Canada's start-up visa: All your questions answered

How to apply for the Canadian express entry system?

There are two steps involved in the application process. The first step is to submit your profile with the documents which include language test results, educational credential assessment report and a passport.

The second step takes place after submission of profile in which a person is required to provide reference letters, additional identity documents, police clearance certificates, and medical examination results.

Read more: Canada visit visa explained: Documents required, process and cost

What is the eligibility for Canada express entry system?

Possessing university degrees, skilled work experience and moderate proficiency in English are important for Canada express entry candidates. Other than this, the candidates must meet individual requirements for one of the three federal programs that come under the express entry system.

What are the minimum requirements for application to Canada express entry system?

An individual must have at least one year of work experience in a skilled occupation and be able to demonstrate English skills. Additionally, completion of post-secondary education as per Canadian standards with an assessment is necessary.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
canada immigration
canada immigration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out