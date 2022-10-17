Canada immigration? How does express entry system work, explained

Canada's express entry is an online system used to process applications for skilled workers who wish to immigrate to Canada, thereby helping them to acquire permanent residence status. The express entry system manages three major federal economic programs namely: federal skilled worker (FSW), federal skilled trades (FST) and Canadian experience class (CEC).

How to apply for the Canadian express entry system?

There are two steps involved in the application process. The first step is to submit your profile with the documents which include language test results, educational credential assessment report and a passport.

The second step takes place after submission of profile in which a person is required to provide reference letters, additional identity documents, police clearance certificates, and medical examination results.

What is the eligibility for Canada express entry system?

Possessing university degrees, skilled work experience and moderate proficiency in English are important for Canada express entry candidates. Other than this, the candidates must meet individual requirements for one of the three federal programs that come under the express entry system.

What are the minimum requirements for application to Canada express entry system?

An individual must have at least one year of work experience in a skilled occupation and be able to demonstrate English skills. Additionally, completion of post-secondary education as per Canadian standards with an assessment is necessary.

