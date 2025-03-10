‘Canada will never ever be part of America,’ says Mark Carney after winning PM race

Soon after being named as the next Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney made his intentions clear with the United States, saying that Ottawa will “never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form.” Liberal Leader Mark Carney during his victory speech at the party's convention in Ottawa. (AP)

The 59-year-old political outsider, who has served as the governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England, won the Liberal Party leadership with a whopping vote percentage of over 85 percent, securing 131,674 votes.

Known for his criticism of US President Donald Trump, on his victory announcement as well, Carney expressed his strong stance against America.

In response to Trump's repeated wish of making Canada the 51st state of the United States, Carney responded with, “America is not Canada. Canada will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form.”

Mark Carney said how Americans want the resources, water, land and country of the Canadians. “If they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life,” Carney said while addressing the gathering at the Liberal Party convention.

‘Cannot, will not let Trump succeed’

He also slammed America's healthcare system for being an apparent business, comparing it to that of Canada's and how it is a "right" in Ottawa. "America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic," he was cited as saying by BBC.

In terms of Trump's tariff threats, Carney responded saying that Canada's retaliatory measures will also remain in place until US can make a credible commitment on free and fair trade.

He affirmed that Canada "cannot and will not let him (Trump) succeed". "We are Canada strong," Carney reiterated.

Carney also launched an apparent jibe at his opposition Conservatives, saying that even though Canadians did not want this political fight but they are always ready "when someone else drops the gloves".

He said that the US should make no mistake, because it be trade or hockey, it is the Canadians who will win.

He criticised Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and said that if Trump is trying to weaken the country's economy, “there is someone else, who if he succeeds, will weaken our economy.”

He said that the Poilievre “is the type of lifelong politician... who worships at the alter of the free market despite never having made a payroll himself.”

Carney firmly expressed the continue fight against American tariffs that in this crisis, those who are hit hardest by the impositions should be helped, while Canada builds its strength at home.

"That is the right thing to do. That is the fair thing to do. That is the Canadian thing to do. That is what makes us stronger," he said amid loud cheers and applause.

He said described America as a country "we can no longer trust" as it has brought dark days on Canada. "We are getting over the shock but let us never forget the lessons, we have to look after ourselves and to look out for each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead."

Mark Carney promised the people of Canada that together, the nation will get through this crisis. "We can and we will come out stronger than ever, and we will because Canada is built on the strength of its people."

“Vive la Canada (long live Canada),” Mark Carney said while concluding his speech.