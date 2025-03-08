Trump threatens new reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products: ‘They’ll be met with…’

Donald Trump has announced that his administration could impose reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products as early as Friday if Canada does not drop it. In a press conference at the Oval Office, the president called out the neighbouring country for “ripping” the US off, New York Post reported. U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

“Canada has been ripping us off for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products, 250%,” Trump said on Friday. “Nobody ever talks about that, 250% tariff, which is taking advantage of our farmers. So that’s not going to happen anymore.”

“They’ll be met with the exact same tariff unless they drop it, and that’s what reciprocal means,” the president went on. “And we may do it as early as today, or we’ll wait till Monday or Tuesday, but that’s what we’re going to do.”

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates