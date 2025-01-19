Ceasefire deal brings mixed emotions for families of hostages held by Hamas

Families of British-linked hostages have expressed deep anxiety and cautious hope ahead of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, which is set to come into effect early on Saturday morning. The agreement, due to begin at 6.30am GMT (8.30am local time), will implement a ceasefire in Gaza, releasing dozens of hostages and pausing the 15-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas. Ahead of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the families of captives with ties to the United Kingdom have voiced intense fear and cautious optimism.((Lucy North/PA))

The deal, approved by Israel's Cabinet following weeks of negotiations in Qatar, offers a glimmer of hope to those waiting for the return of loved ones held hostage by Hamas. Adam Ma’anit, from Brighton, is among those who have expressed mixed emotions about the agreement. His cousin, Tsachi Idan, is included in the initial group of hostages set to be released. Reflecting on the emotional toll of waiting, Ma’anit told the PA news agency: “I think I’m feeling every spectrum of human emotion all at once. I am incredibly anxious, filled with trepidation, but also optimistic.”

However, he stressed the importance of maintaining a level of caution, given the past disappointments when deals appeared imminent, only for negotiations to collapse. “We’ve been here before, where a deal seemed imminent and our hopes were dashed by the grim reality of failed talks and more uncertainty,” he explained.

Tsachi Idan, who witnessed the murder of his eldest daughter before being taken hostage during the October 7 attack, is believed by his family to still be alive, despite Hamas claiming in a video last January that he had died. "There’s no intelligence to say that he’s dead, other than Hamas claiming he is, without showing any evidence," Ma’anit said. The family remains hopeful, though Ma’anit admits their optimism could be seen as “overly stubborn.”

Meanwhile, the families of other British-linked hostages continue to await news of their loved ones. British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, has been held captive since the October 7 attacks, marking 470 days in captivity. Fans of Arsenal and Tottenham united in support of Damari at a recent North London derby, prompting a heartfelt message from her mother, Mandy, who expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity.

In a separate development, Noa Argamani, who was freed after over 200 days in captivity, made an emotional plea for her partner, Avinatan Or, to be brought home. Or, whose mother is a British-Israeli citizen, remains in Hamas captivity. Speaking at a Miami exhibition, Argamani shared her heartache, stating, “Until he comes home, I am not truly free.”

The ceasefire deal, which is to last for six weeks, will see 33 hostages released, including three on the first day. In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned in connection with the ongoing conflict. The release of Palestinian detainees will begin on Sunday after 4pm local time, and further releases are scheduled over the following weeks.

For the hostages' families, the agreement represents a fragile hope, but as Adam Ma’anit poignantly put it, “It’s important to be sanguine about the deal and realise that it could potentially happen, but not to be overly invested in it so much that we hurt ourselves mentally.”