'Chaos, destruction': On Trump's warning, Iran official's sharp retort amid protests

Responding to President Donald Trump's warning, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that any US interference in Iranian protests would lead to chaos across the region. Protesters march in downtown Tehran, Iran.(AP)

Amid the ongoing protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning, saying that the US would intervene if Iran used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account.

At least seven people died in Iran amid clashes between security forces and protesters as protests have rocked Iran since Sunday.

The unrest reflects mounting public anger over worsening economic conditions.

The protests started in Tehran, where shopkeepers gathered to criticise the government’s response to a steep drop in the national currency, weak economic growth and rising prices. Official figures show inflation reached 42.5 per cent in December.

The protest intensified on Tuesday when students from at least ten universities joined the demonstrations. In several cities, markets were closed as protests continued. Authorities also announced a public holiday due to cold weather, effectively bringing large parts of the country to a halt.

Over the past 24 hours, demonstrations have spread to multiple provinces. Some gatherings turned violent, resulting in fatal confrontations between protesters and security forces, according to CNN.

Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers, and torched vehicles, Iran's Fars news agency said, adding that some armed "disturbers" exploited the gathering. The news portal said that authorities later seized firearms from several individuals.

The civilian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, has signalled openness to dialogue and has sought to show a willingness to engage with protestors.

Iran’s economy has been under stress for years due to US and western sanctions linked to Tehran’s nuclear programme. Regional tensions added to the strain after a 12-day conflict with Israel in June, which further weakened state finances.