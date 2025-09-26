ChatGPT to turn into ‘personal assistant’ as it rolls out new feature ‘Pulse’

OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman announced on Thursday (local time) the launch of his “favourite” feature of ChatGPT so far called Pulse, which is initially available only for Pro subscribers. Sam Altman called Pulse his favourite ChatGPT feature so far. (OpenAI.com)

OpenAI describes Pulse as a “new experience where ChatGPT proactively does research to deliver personalized updates based on your chats, feedback, and connected apps like your calendar.”

Sam Altman said that is a step in the direction of ChatGPT's future, which he describes as “a shift from being all reactive to being significantly proactive, and extremely personalized.”

How does Pulse work

While introducing Pulse, Altman wrote on X that the feature works for the user overnight and keeps thinking about the user's interests, connected data, recent chats, and more. “Every morning, you get a custom-generated set of stuff you might be interested in,” Altman wrote.

He added that Pulse works “super well” if the user tells ChatGPT more about what is important to them, such some trip they are planning or some topics they discuss frequently.

“In regular chat, you could mention “I’d like to go visit Bora Bora someday” or “My kid is 6 months old and I’m interested in developmental milestones” and in the future you might get useful updates,” Altman wrote.

The concept of the feature, Altman said, is to treat ChatGPT as a super-competent personal assistant. “Sometimes you ask for things you need in the moment, but if you share general preferences, it will do a good job for you proactively.”

Describing what the feature could do for the user, OpenAI said that it can be connected to Gmail and Google Calener to provide additional context for more relevant suggestions. "When Calendar is connected, ChatGPT might draft a sample meeting agenda, remind you to buy a birthday gift, or surface restaurant recommendations for an upcoming trip. These integrations are off by default and can be turned on or off anytime in settings," it said.

The OpenAI CEO said that they will “work hard” to improve the quality of the feauture over time and try to bring it to Plus subscribers as well.