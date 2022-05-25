Children killed at Texas school visited the zoo, had summer holidays in 2 days
Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde - the scene of yet another horrific school shooting in the United States - was due to close for summer holidays in two days. In celebration of the forthcoming holidays the 570 children enrolled there had visited the zoo and played games, and Tuesday was meant to be an 'awards day'… they were told to have fun and dress up for a theme party.
Instead, at 11.43 am (local time) the school went into lockdown - because a boy with an assault rifle had unleashed bloodshed not seen since the Sandy Hook school shooting nearly a decade ago.
"Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The pupils and staff are safe in the building," a message on the school's Facebook page said.
READ: 'When in God's name…': 5 things Joe Biden said after school shooting
Then the dreaded second message - one no parent should ever have to hear: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site."
READ: Texas school shooting | Biden, Obama hit out at 'gun lobby'
19 children and two adults were murdered Tuesday in a senseless attack that prompted an outpouring of anger and grief from relatives and gun control activists and led US president Joe Biden to ask: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby. Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?"
READ: Texas shooting - 'Since 2009… 274 shootings, 1,536 dead' - US group
The attack at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a supermarket in New York - one more in a seemingly never-ending series of shootings and hateful gun attacks at churches, schools and stores, and even on the street.
READ: 19 students killed, gunmen shot grandmother before | 10 points
Any prospect of any kind of reform of the US' gun regulations seem today as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths, even if Biden has renewed calls for targeted legislation and demanded that American lawmakers (those who continue to oppose such laws) ' stand up to the gun lobby'. " When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?"
-
‘When in God's name…': 5 things Joe Biden said after Texas school shooting
United States president Joe Biden made an emotional appeal to curb America's gun culture Tuesday night after a gunman - a teenage boy - shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Speaking from the White House barely an hour after the Texas shootings, Biden called for action and blamed gun manufacturers and their supporters for blocking targeted legislation.
-
Texas mass shooting: 'Since 2009… 274 shootings, 1,536 killed,' says US group
Biden, Obama hit out at 'gun lobby': 'our country is paralyzed' MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018 An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012 A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators.
-
North Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles, says Seoul
South Korea's government says one of the three weapons North Korea launched Wednesday was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea's long-range missile program is aimed at obtaining an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the mainland U.S. South Korea's military earlier said North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off the North's east coast, resuming its weapons launches after about two weeks.
-
Imran Khan demands dismissal of US diplomat over ‘bad manners’
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for the sacking of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, Donald Lu for his "sheer arrogance and bad manners". The ousted PM accused the American diplomat of threatening Pakistan's former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed as he doubled down on his claim of “foreign conspiracy” behind the regime change, Dawn reported citing Khan's interview with CNN.
-
'We have to act,' : US President Joe Biden on gun restriction
President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Biden, whose lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night. Biden said, adding later, “It's time to act.” The 18-year-old gunman is dead.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics