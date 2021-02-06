IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China flags Taiwan as core issue, asks US to rectify 'mistakes' of Donald Trump administration's aggressive policies
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
world news

China flags Taiwan as core issue, asks US to rectify 'mistakes' of Donald Trump administration's aggressive policies

China resents US support for Taiwan, which Beijing views as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:19 PM IST

In its first contact with the Biden administration, China on Saturday asked the US to rectify the "mistakes" of former President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies towards Beijing and flagged Taiwan as the most important and sensitive core issue for it.

China resents US support for Taiwan, which Beijing views as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

During his tenure, Trump pushed aggressively on all aspects of US-China ties, including with his relentless trade war, challenging China's military hold on the disputed South China Sea, its constant threats to Taiwan, the mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, branding coronavirus as "China virus" after it emerged from Wuhan in December 2019 as well as Xinjiang and Tibet issues.

Newly-appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on Saturday held what observers here say as blunt and outspoken conversation over the phone during which both sides sought to highlight the issues of concerns that will shape the ties between the top two economies of the world in the next four years.

Yang, a member of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC, is Beijing’s point man for Washington.

While Blinken told Yang that the Biden administration will hold China accountable for its abuses of the international system and raised with him the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong and Myanmar, the Chinese diplomat said both sides should respect each other's core interests and choices of political system.

Yang said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hardline policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China, pushing the ties between the two countries to a new low.

He said the US should work with China to uphold the spirit of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

The Taiwan question, the most important and sensitive core issue in China-US relations, bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Yang as telling Blinken.

China considers Taiwan as part of its mainland and apprehends that the US is stepping its engagement with Taipei with military and political assistance.

The US should strictly abide by the one-China principle, Yang said, adding that Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet-related affairs are all China's internal affairs and allow no interference by any external forces.

Any attempt to slander and smear China will not succeed, and China will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, Yang said.

He urged the US to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region involving the disputed South China Sea, where America looks to step up its engagement with allies to contain Beijing.

China claims almost all of the 1.3 million square-mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

On the Myanmar coup, Blinken and Yang presented different views.

While Blinken condemned the military coup in Myanmar and threatened sanctions against the military government, Yang stressed that the international community should create an enabling external environment for the proper settlement of the Myanmar issue.

Yang pointed out that all countries in the world should safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and not pursue a rules-based international order championed by a few countries.

On Thursday, Biden in his first foreign policy speech flagged a twin policy approach of confrontation with Beijing on challenges it posed and cooperation to further American interests.

Biden described China as the “most serious competitor” to the US and vowed to confront Beijing on various fronts, including human rights, intellectual property and economic policy.

"But we are ready to work with Beijing when it is in America's interest to do so,” he said.

Commenting on Biden’s speech, a report in the state-run Global Times said, “Chinese scholars found the speech a little bland with no new eye-catching expressions.”

“Biden conveyed a clearer perspective on certain issues other than on China issues, proving that the new administration is still unready to make a clear China policy,” it said.

Biden mentioned China or Beijing six times in his speech but only one sentence about cooperation, with the rest all about competition and threat, the report said.

From the speech we can understand the “most serious competitor” is a basic and common consensus regarding China among US decision-makers, and US concerns over China are much greater and clearer than intentions to cooperate, the report quoted Diao Daming, an expert on US studies at the Renmin University of China, as saying. PTI KJV SCY AKJ SCY

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china antony blinken yang jiechi taiwan donald trump
app
Close
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
world news

German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
EU countries have so far given first doses to just under 4% of their populations, compared with 11% for the United States and almost 17% for Britain, according to Our World in Data. Von der Leyen has been under fire for the EU's slow rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
world news

How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
While Trump’s acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:42 PM IST
On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled that it has jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, paving the way for the tribunal to open a war crimes investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST
This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied for full regulatory approval on Jan. 29 for the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
world news

China flags Taiwan as core issue, asks US to rectify aggressive policies

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:19 PM IST
China resents US support for Taiwan, which Beijing views as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
world news

Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
world news

UK ministers seek more control over National Health Service

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Ministers are seeking new powers, including the ability to put fluoride in water to improve dental hygiene, put warnings on sausages and order the National Health Service to tackle obesity, the Times reported Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known foreigner arrest since coup

Reuters, Bangkok/melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Australia's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that it was "deeply concerned about reports of Australian and other foreign nationals being detained arbitrarily in Myanmar."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new controversial law permits the China Coast Guard to use weapons when foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.(AFP | Representational image)
The new controversial law permits the China Coast Guard to use weapons when foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.(AFP | Representational image)
world news

Japan conveys 'strong concerns' to China over new coast guard law

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
China must not use the legislation, which went into force Monday, in a way that goes against international law, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a worker performing a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a worker performing a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
world news

China approves second domestic Covid-19 vaccine for public use

By Sutirtho Patranobis I edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
In June 2020, the Sinovac vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use in China, and since July, emergency use has been launched in the country for specific groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday on February 6, 2021. (AP)
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday on February 6, 2021. (AP)
world news

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
world news

China approves Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for general public use

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST
This is the second Covid-19 vaccine green-lighted for public use in China, after a shot developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medics unpack Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and supplies that are designated for front-line medical workers.(AP)
Medics unpack Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and supplies that are designated for front-line medical workers.(AP)
world news

AstraZeneca shots start to arrive in EU after vaccination chaos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST
France will use it beginning Saturday, with a priority for healthcare workers, after its first batch arrived Friday evening. Germany, Ireland, Spain and Austria will also start offering the shot, while Portugal will receive deliveries early next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(AP)
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

SpaceX's Dragon Crew to break US record for most days in space on Sunday

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on February 8, 1974," NASA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.(REUTERS)
world news

Federal executions likely a Covid super-spreader

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP