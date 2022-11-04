China may soon shorten quarantine for inbound travellers: Report
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Covid In China: Under the new rule, arrivals would need to spend five days in a quarantine facility and a further two or three days at home, Reuters reported
China may soon shorten COVID-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from the current 10 days to seven or eight days, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Under the new rule, arrivals would need to spend five days in a quarantine facility and a further two or three days at home, one of the sources said, compared with the current requirement of seven days in a facility, typically a hotel, and a further three days under home monitoring.
