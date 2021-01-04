e-paper
China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, sharp spike in asymptomatic cases

China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, sharp spike in asymptomatic cases

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 06:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Beijing
People submit forms to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a makeshift vaccination site in Beijing's Chaoyang district, China January 3, 2021.
People submit forms to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a makeshift vaccination site in Beijing's Chaoyang district, China January 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
         

Mainland China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 3, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 20 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases: six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

