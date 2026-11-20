China’s tech champions were already limping as they tried to keep pace with American competitors at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence. New U.S. rules issued in the aftermath of the scandal at Nvidia are set to slow them down even more.

The Commerce Department this week said it was closing loopholes that allowed Chinese companies to bypass export restrictions on Nvidia’s most powerful AI chips by remotely accessing them through data centers outside China, especially in Southeast Asia.

The

Deep Dive How will the new U.S. rules affect Chinese AI firms’ access to Nvidia chips? The rules target remote access to advanced Nvidia chips through data centers outside China, a workaround used by Chinese AI labs for model training. The article says the restrictions are expected to close off most of that access. Did U.S. approval of nearly 900,000 AI chip shipments mean they were delivered to China? No. The approvals covered nearly 900,000 chips, but the disclosures did not confirm how many were shipped. Nvidia said it had stopped shipping H200 chips to China despite receiving some licenses. Can Huawei chips replace Nvidia hardware for training China’s advanced AI models? DeepSeek is training its V5 model on Huawei Ascend chips, which could demonstrate their ability to support large-scale frontier-model training. But Huawei’s chips still trail the best Nvidia chips, and planned production falls short of demand.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang in 2024.

The new rules are already having an impact. Bankers are reassessing plans to finance the purchase of Nvidia chips by Singapore-based Aolani Cloud to provide computing power to Chinese tech giant ByteDance, according to a person familiar with the matter.

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An Aolani spokesman said the company was working to ensure it remains compliant. China’s Ministry of Commerce slammed the new rules as an abuse of export controls.

The move to cut off China from high-end American computing power delivers a heavy blow to Beijing’s AI prospects, particularly in the near term. China matches or beats the U.S. in many of the factors that drive progress in AI, such as engineering talent and access to energy. But it is at least 10 years behind the U.S. in making the best chips.

Despite a push by China’s government to promote the country’s domestic chips, the country’s top AI labs have continued to rely on Nvidia hardware to build their flagship models, especially during intensive early-stage training. U.S. restrictions on exports of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China led many labs to access them through data centers in places like Malaysia and Indonesia to train their models. That workaround may no longer work.

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It also comes at a bad time for the Chinese AI industry, which has been struggling to generate profits.

“The new regulations will close the door to most Chinese lab remote access,” said Daniel Nishball, director of research at SemiAnalysis, an AI-infrastructure data and consulting firm.

Chinese AI companies are already exploring ways to access data centers in the U.S. and Europe through local entities without obvious ties to China, according to industry insiders. But such arrangements will be risky, and finding clusters of computing power big enough to train new models will be difficult, the insiders say.

China has managed to build several large domestic computing clusters using smuggled hardware, including Nvidia’s Blackwell chips. Still, the insiders say those are far from enough to meet AI training demand.

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The task of filling the void in computing power will fall heaviest on Huawei Technologies, the Chinese tech-equipment giant and producer of the country’s most powerful domestic AI chips. The company has used networking expertise from its telecommunications business to bundle together hundreds of thousands of AI chips into clusters that it says approach the performance of cutting-edge American silicon.

Huawei says it plans to release two new chips next year.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has been training its next flagship model, V5, on Huawei’s Ascend chips, people familiar with the matter said. If the new model is successfully trained mainly using Huawei’s hardware, that would indicate Chinese domestic chips are capable of large-scale frontier AI training, they said.

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DeepSeek’s plan to rely on Huawei hardware to train V5 was first reported in the Information.

Huawei said in September that it plans to introduce two new AI chips next year, with further releases planned for 2028 and 2029. The computing power that these chips can deliver will still trail the best Nvidia chips, according to specifications released by the two companies.

Even if the collaboration proves successful and the new chips arrive on time, Huawei faces another problem.

U.S. export controls on chip-making equipment mean China struggles to produce high-quality AI chips in large quantities. Huawei was blacklisted by the U.S. and faces even stricter limits on access to chip-making tools. Huawei’s planned production of its latest chip—around 750,000 this year—falls far short of demand.

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Huawei has installed many of those chips inside a sprawling facility in Inner Mongolia’s Horinger County. It is one of the largest data centers in China, but it still only offers around 7% of the computing power of the largest data center in the U.S., SpaceX’s Colossus 2 in Tennessee, according to recent analysis by Epoch AI, a U.S.-based research firm.

A model of data centers in Inner Mongolia.

Computing shortages are already apparent in China. Since mid-November, DeepSeek has imposed restrictions on its chatbot, including limits on the length of documents it would read. The company was reallocating its computing resources to give priority to training workloads, according to people familiar with the matter.

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Moonshot suspended new subscriptions shortly after it released its flagship Kimi K3 model in July. Then in October, the company apologized for limiting usage after releasing an update to the model, Kimi K3.1 Pro.

Engineers working for DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and Alibaba said the pace of research, especially in rolling out new models, has repeatedly slowed down in the past year, partly due to computing capacity shortages.

DeepSeek and Moonshot AI didn’t respond to requests for comment. Alibaba declined to comment.

Chinese access to U.S. chips could get even tighter. American lawmakers are considering new export controls on chip technology and chip-making equipment, including giving Congress the authority to block specific export licenses.

On Wednesday, the congressional U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission recommended new rules blocking any export of chips to China that would divert chip manufacturing or AI capacity from the U.S.

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Critics, including Nvidia’s Huang, have argued that China should remain reliant on American technology rather than developing its own chips outside U.S. control. Proponents of controls say Chinese leader Xi Jinping has prioritized developing domestic chip supplies as a matter of national security.

“The Chinese have decided the course of action here, which is they intend to either steal the technology or build the technology, or both,” said Mike Kuiken, vice chair of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. “They cannot, in their view, be dependent on the democratic world’s technologies.”

Tightening access to American technology could accelerate China’s timeline by encouraging domestic tech companies to devote more serious attention to developing chips, said Rui Ma, founder of Tech Buzz China, a U.S.-based research firm.

But given how far China remains behind the U.S. in chip technology, any pressure the country feels from losing access to American computing power isn’t likely to produce immediate progress.

“It is going to take a while,” said Ma.

Write to Josh Chin at Josh.Chin@wsj.com