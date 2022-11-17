Home / World News / China's Xi Jinping says cold war mentality, bloc confrontation must be rejected

China's Xi Jinping says cold war mentality, bloc confrontation must be rejected

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 04:53 PM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen.(AP)
Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen.(AP)
Reuters |

Acts that inflate conflicts and distort international norms are "all too common" and the world should jointly reject a cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, China's President Xi Jinping said in a written speech released on Thursday.

Xi also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all.

Read more: Iran plans to kill ‘enemies' in UK, 10 assassination bids this year: Spy agency

The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. The speech was provided to media by the Chinese delegation.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping
xi jinping

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out