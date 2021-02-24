IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Chinese report claims to have detailed knowledge of India’s border deployment
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. (PTI)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. (PTI)
world news

Chinese report claims to have detailed knowledge of India’s border deployment

The analysis by expert Pan Xinmao, formerly from the PLA Academic of Military Science’s Operation Theory and Doctrine Research Department, was published on the website of the Outlook Weekly
READ FULL STORY
By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Sanya Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:15 PM IST

The Indian Army’s strategy on the border with China comprises protecting the eastern part, stabilising the middle and seizing the western section, the location of the recent and most serious military standoff in decades, according to a new report on a Chinese website that makes a rare public claim - having detailed knowledge of the Indian Army’s and the Air Force’s deployment across the Sino-Indian border.

The analysis by expert Pan Xinmao, formerly from the PLA Academic of Military Science’s Operation Theory and Doctrine Research Department, was published on the website of the Outlook Weekly, focused towards Chinese policy makers, affiliated to the news agency Xinhua.

In the report, Pan claims New Delhi has deployed 20% of its soldiers and kept another 30% of troops as reserves in “strategic areas” along the Sino-Indian boundary.

Explaining the Indian Army’s policy, the expert said the “eastern section” of the boundary – in Arunachal Pradesh claimed by China as part of south Tibet – is the “key focus” for the Indian military.

It said around 85,000 troops, 21 fighter aircraft (Su-MKI), 33 transport planes and 36 helicopters are deployed in the eastern region; the Sikkim section has some 64,000 troops, 30 fighter jets, 39 bombers, and 10 helicopters.

More than 100,000 soldiers are deployed in the western (Ladakh) and middle (Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh) sectors including from the elite Mountain Divisions and infantry divisions besides several battalions of paramilitary forces, dozens of fighter jets, and helicopters.

Overall, the Indian military has deployed 10 fighter squadrons along the border with about 320 combat aircraft of various types.

In addition, three A-50 early warning aircraft and eight P-8I patrol aircraft have been deployed, and even the P-8I has been dispatched to the Galwan Valley for reconnaissance to strengthen surveillance of border areas to make up for the lack of early warning capability of the Indian Air Force, the analysis said.

In the lengthy analysis - more than 6,000 Chinese characters - Pan says India’s China-focused military doctrine and detailed deployment at the border reflects operational thinking.

“The deployment of troops is a direct reflection of operational thinking. In terms of troop deployment, India emphasises ’offensive deployment’, and establishes the deployment policy of stabilising first-line troops, strengthening second-line reserves, expanding the depth of campaigns, and enhancing defensive flexibility, thus demonstrating its territorial ambitions,” he wrote.

Pan does not mention the information source in his analysis.

The analysis comes in the backdrop of Indian and Chinese soldiers disengaging from the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh – in the western sector -- after nine months of being locked in a military standoff.

“The Indian army believes that the eastern section is ‘the most vulnerable’ and the Sikkim section is ‘the most sensitive part of Indian’s defence’ as it overlooks the ’strategic’ Siliguri Corridor and where the ‘Chinese army can quickly cut of the Siliguri Corridor and isolate the provinces (states) in northeastern India’.”

“Therefore, its deployment focuses on the eastern section and Sikkim section, where 70 percent of the troops in the China-India border area are deployed,” Pan wrote.

According to the Chinese expert’s analysis, the Indian army is deployed in three tiers to increase the flexibility of its defence in border areas.

“The first echelon is at the front of 10-20 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is mainly stationed by paramilitary forces; The second echelon is located 50-100 kilometers away from the actual control line and is held by brigade and battalion troops to form the main defence zone. The third echelons are located 100-300 kilometers away from the LAC line and are held by the main forces of the army, division and brigade to form an in-depth defense zone, equipped with strong air combat forces and ground air defense forces,” Pan says in the report.

The PLA expert said the India military has focused on its strength, mountain warfare, in deployment in mountainous regions. Among the eight infantry divisions, seven are mountain infantry divisions.

Of the 38 brigades, 30 are mountain brigades and mountain artillery brigades.

Mountain infantry divisions are equipped with helicopter units and artillery adapted to mountain operations in order to give full play to their specialties, Pan wrote.

“After 1962, the Indian army paid attention to learning from the experience and lessons of combat in high and cold mountains. For decades, it has been constantly tempered in actual combat in such areas, and flexibly mastered tactics, such as firepower warfare, air-ground integrated warfare, information warfare, logistics support and anti-support, etc. Their actual combat experience should not be underestimated,” Pan wrote.

The Chinese expert also said that most of the Indian army’s main battle equipment and ground troops are equipped with night vision supplies. “They are good at night attacks, carrying out air raids, ground infiltration, airborne operation on the enemy’s rear.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&amp;Johnson logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
world news

Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe Covid-19: FDA

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In large clinical trials, the vaccine efficacy against severe disease was 85.9 percent in the United States, 81.7 percent in South Africa, and 87.6 percent in Brazil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his face mask as he attends a video conference meeting.(AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his face mask as he attends a video conference meeting.(AFP)
world news

France contemplates ‘targeted measures,’ seeks to avoid lockdown

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:49 PM IST
President Emmanuel Macron’s government is seeking to avoid a third full lockdown, which would crush the economy and could prove political costly some 14 months before presidential elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
world news

Germany approves Covid home tests to ease way out of lockdown

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that making rapid tests more available and boosting testing capacity could make a return to normality more durable, two sources at the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ishoej, Denmark February 23, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.(via REUTERS)
People stand in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ishoej, Denmark February 23, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.(via REUTERS)
world news

Denmark to take 'calculated risk' by easing Covid-19 curbs in March

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Denmark, which has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, has seen general infection numbers drop after it introduced lockdown measures in December in a bid to curb a more contagious coronavirus variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden(Reuters)
world news

More than 150 executives back Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Biden’s bill includes a range of spending measures, including for distributing vaccines, reopening schools, support for state and local governments and the direct payments that the president promised during the campaign season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 44-year-old Russian opposition politician was flown to Germany last August to recover from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia(Reuters)
The 44-year-old Russian opposition politician was flown to Germany last August to recover from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia(Reuters)
world news

Amnesty International revokes Alexei Navalny's 'prisoner of conscience' status

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | Reuters, Moscow
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Amnesty, which had named Navalny a "prisoner of conscience" on Jan. 17 after his arrest, did not specify which comments it was referring to and said it was not aware of similar pronouncements made by him in recent years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asa Wernsten works at the sampling station for the coronavirus (Covid-19) test at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, for travellers who arrive with international flights on February 22, 2021. - Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. The country has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, controversially relying on mostly non-coercive measures. It has however gradually tightened measures since November. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT(AFP)
Asa Wernsten works at the sampling station for the coronavirus (Covid-19) test at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, for travellers who arrive with international flights on February 22, 2021. - Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. The country has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, controversially relying on mostly non-coercive measures. It has however gradually tightened measures since November. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT(AFP)
world news

Sweden to ease Covid-19 rules for vaccinated care home residents

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:50 PM IST
When it comes time to ease restrictions in general, Tegnell said Sweden did not need to follow the kind of rigid road-map announced this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the lockdown had not been so hard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (Reuters)
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (Reuters)
world news

Malaysia starts coronavirus vaccination, PM gets first shot

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Malaysia started its Covid-19 vaccination program on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin the first to receive the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A North Korean defector and his children stand in front of a barbed wire fence near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju,(Reuters)
A North Korean defector and his children stand in front of a barbed wire fence near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju,(Reuters)
world news

North Korean defector numbers plunge amid pandemic

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The vast majority of Northern defectors first travel to neighbouring China, sometimes staying there for years before making their way on to the South via third countries, and only a handful directly cross the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill allocates $570 million to the fund for payment to federal workers who are unable to work due to multiple reasons mentioned in the bill.(AFP)
The bill allocates $570 million to the fund for payment to federal workers who are unable to work due to multiple reasons mentioned in the bill.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19 aid bill to pay federal workers up to $21,000 for kids staying at home

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Under the emergency federal employee leave fund, a full-time worker can avail up to 600 hours in paid leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Autopsies of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci are scheduled for Wednesday and a state funeral for both men was set for Thursday in Rome. REUTERS (via REUTERS)
Autopsies of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci are scheduled for Wednesday and a state funeral for both men was set for Thursday in Rome. REUTERS (via REUTERS)
world news

Italy presses UN for answers on envoy's slaying in Congo

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | AP, Rome
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • The minister said Italy also will spare no effort to determine the truth behind the killing of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci. A WFP Congolese driver, Moustapha Milambo, was also killed in the attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. (PTI)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. (PTI)
world news

Chinese report claims to have detailed knowledge of India’s border deployment

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Sanya Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The analysis by expert Pan Xinmao, formerly from the PLA Academic of Military Science’s Operation Theory and Doctrine Research Department, was published on the website of the Outlook Weekly
READ FULL STORY
Close
People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on February 19, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (AFP)
People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on February 19, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (AFP)
world news

Landmark ruling: Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Sanya Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The Beijing court said the compensation awarded to the woman was for “unpaid labour” she did during the time the couple were married. This was the first such decision by a court in China, state media reports said, adding that the verdict raised questions about the status of women in Chinese families and unrecognised domestic work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Commission is calling for efforts such as better use of climate-risk data, smarter damage prevention and increased insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)(AP)
European Commission is calling for efforts such as better use of climate-risk data, smarter damage prevention and increased insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)(AP)
world news

Europe seeks stronger protection for economy from 'extreme weather events'

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Desert locusts fly past a dik-dik antelope near the town of Nanyuki, Kenya.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Desert locusts fly past a dik-dik antelope near the town of Nanyuki, Kenya.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

East African nations will likely contain locust swarms: FAO

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The potential of a new generation of breeding comes after the region faced its worst locust invasion in decades last year, threatening the food security of millions of people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac