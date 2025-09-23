Hamas executes 3 Palestinians, accusing them of Israel collaboration: Report

Hamas-led authorities in Gaza have executed three men, all Palestinians, accused of collaborating with Israel, news agency Reuters reported, citing an official. A video circulated on social media on Monday showed the executions. In the video, a masked man delivers a warning to “all collaborators” before the three blindfolded men, forced onto their knees, are pushed face down and shot in front of a gathered crowd. A video circulated on social media showed the executions.(X)

The report added that it had verified the location of the video as Gaza City by comparing visible landmarks — including buildings, a petrol station, road layouts, and signage — with archived and satellite imagery.

The move comes as the group attempts to suppress growing resistance from Palestinian militias it claims are acting against it with Israeli backing.

A Palestinian security official from the Hamas-run administration confirmed the executions were carried out on Sunday by the “Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian resistance”. According to the official, the footage depicted “revolutionary rulings” being enforced on individuals accused of collaborating with Israel.

The executions, the official added, were intended to send “a clear message and act as a deterrent to anyone tempted to collaborate with the occupation”.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide a comment.

Two years into the Gaza war, and under unrelenting Israeli military pressure, small armed groups opposed to Hamas have emerged in several areas of Gaza, according to residents and individuals close to both Hamas and the rival factions.

During the conflict, Hamas has claimed to have publicly punished individuals for crimes such as looting and collaboration with Israel. However, this latest video represents one of the most graphic public displays of such punishments to date.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched a ground assault in Gaza City last week, pressing ahead with its campaign to defeat Hamas – the group that triggered the war with its attack on Israel in 2023.

Macron officially recognises Palestinian state at UN

The executions coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron’s formal recognition of a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, a landmark – though symbolic – move that encouraged a wave of Western nations to defy Israel.

Speaking at a summit that Israel and its key ally, the United States, did not attend, Macron urged an end to the war in Gaza.

“The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it,” Macron told the General Assembly.

“The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement.”

Macron clarified, however, that France would not open an embassy to a Palestinian state until a ceasefire was achieved in Gaza and all hostages were released.

The Palestinian Authority praised France’s “historic and courageous” decision, with its delegation rising to give him a standing ovation.

Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal also recognised a Palestinian state, mounting pressure on Israel as it escalates its Gaza offensive.

From the General Assembly podium, Monaco, Belgium, Andorra, Malta and Luxembourg followed suit, bringing the tally of recognitions to three-quarters of UN member states.

Spain, Ireland and Norway had already recognised a Palestinian state in May, while Sweden did so in 2014.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to block Palestinian statehood, while far-right members of his cabinet have threatened to annex the West Bank to render it impossible.