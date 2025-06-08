Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot at rally in Bogota, rushed to hospital

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and seriously wounded during a political rally in Bogota on Saturday, according to local media reports. Colombian presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe shot at a rally(X/@MiguelUribeT)

The incident occurred in El Golfito Park in the Modelia neighborhood of Bogota’s Fontibon district.

Uribe, a right-wing opposition senator and a candidate from the Democratic Center party for next year’s presidential election, was meeting supporters when a man allegedly approached from behind and opened fire, striking him in the back.

Several unverified videos circulating on social media show Miguel Uribe lying on the ground with blood pouring from his body, surrounded by panicked supporters. In the clips, people can be seen screaming, calling for help, and lifting the wounded politician in their arms.

According to SemanaTV, Uribe was seen with blood on his head and back and was rushed to a medical center in Bogotá. He was reported to be in critical condition.

'Shooter captured'

Following the incident, Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán confirmed that Uribe was receiving emergency medical care and that the shooter had been taken into custody.

“Senator Miguel Uribe is receiving emergency care after being the victim of an attack this afternoon in Fontibón. The shooter has been captured. The entire Bogotá hospital network is on alert in case he needs to be transferred. My complete solidarity with Senator Miguel Uribe and his family,” Galán wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a statement from the Democratic Center party, Senator Miguel Uribe was holding a campaign event in a public park in Bogotá’s Fontibón neighborhood on Saturday when “armed subjects shot him in the back.” The party strongly condemned the attack, calling it serious, but did not share specific information about his medical condition.

The Colombia presidency also released a statement, saying the government “categorically and forcefully” condemned the violent incident and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.

The Colombian government condemned the incident, labeling it an “attack.” Reacting to the news, foreign minister Laura Sarabia posted on social media: “Violence can never be the way... I sincerely hope that (Uribe) is well and out of danger.”

Who is Miguel Uribe Turbey

The colombian presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe, is a well-known politician and lawyer. Born on January 28, 1986, in Bogota, Uribe is a key member of the right-wing Democratic Center party, reported Semana.

According to Reuters, Uribe’s mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a rescue operation after being kidnapped by the Medellín cartel led by drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The 39-year-old is known for strongly opposing the current government led by President Gustavo Petro and is politically aligned with former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, according to the the local media report.

Uribe began his political career at a young age. He served as a Bogotá City Councilor from 2012 to 2015, becoming the youngest person to hold the role. In 2014, he was elected president of the Council.

(With Reuters, AFP input)