Home / World News / Confident France can get through winter without power cuts: Emmanuel Macron

Confident France can get through winter without power cuts: Emmanuel Macron

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Emmanuel Macron: On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron had said it was "absurd" to worry that power blackouts would cripple infrastructure.

Emmanuel Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron is seen.(AFP)
Emmanuel Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

France will be able to get through this winter without power cuts if the country as a whole makes a collective effort to save up on energy, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told RTL radio on Wednesday.

Read more: Covid should be renamed in China, medical expert says. Here's why

"Speaking frankly, let us stop, there is no need to panic," said Borne, reaffirming a similar message along these lines from President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron had said it was "absurd" to worry that power blackouts would cripple infrastructure in France this winter and insisted the country would get through spells of freezing weather in spite of the energy crisis gripping Europe.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emmanuel macron
emmanuel macron

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out