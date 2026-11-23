The collapse of the longest UN climate conference in history, the COP31 climate summit in Turkey, has sparked calls to reform the consensus-based decision-making process and pursue separate agreements among countries willing to push ahead with climate commitments.

Australian minister for climate change and energy and President of COP31 negotiations Chris Bowen looks on before the plenary session at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey. (REUTERS) more less

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Negotiations continued for two days beyond the scheduled end of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNCCC), but countries could not reach a common agreement. The last time UN climate talks failed to reach an agreement was in 2009, at COP15 in Copenhagen.

Why did talks fail?

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COP31, or the "conference of the parties", ended without a deal after countries remained divided over fossil fuels, climate finance, scientific assessments and carbon-removal technologies.

Deep Dive Why did COP31 fail to reach a final agreement? Countries remained divided over whether to include a commitment to move away from fossil fuels, as well as over climate finance, equity, scientific assessments and carbon-capture technologies. The disagreements prevented consensus on the summit’s cover decision. What does the failure to adopt COP31’s cover decision mean? The summit ended without a shared political decision on key disputes, including the fossil-fuel transition and climate finance. Those issues are expected to return to next year’s talks in Addis Ababa. How could countries pursue climate action after COP31’s collapse? Proposals include reforming the consensus-based process, pursuing legal proceedings and making agreements outside the COP framework. One example is the Santa Marta initiative, which brings together countries seeking to phase out fossil fuels.

A major disagreement centred on whether the final cover decision would include a reference to phasing out fossil fuels, which contribute to global warming. Several countries insisted on such a reference, while others, including Saudi Arabia, strongly opposed it.

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{{^usCountry}} Other major disagreements concerned the timing of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's scientific work and how carbon capture should be addressed in the final COP31 text. While the fossil fuel industry supports the carbon capture technology, critics say it is expensive and ineffective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other major disagreements concerned the timing of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's scientific work and how carbon capture should be addressed in the final COP31 text. While the fossil fuel industry supports the carbon capture technology, critics say it is expensive and ineffective. {{/usCountry}}

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Developing countries also made no progress on securing climate finance. This funding is needed to help them shift to cleaner energy systems and prepare for natural disasters that are becoming worse due to climate change.

The summit's failure marked an end to an unusual arrangement in which Australia and Turkey jointly led the conference. Australia's climate minister and negotiations chair Chris Bowen described the outcome as "very disappointing".

What next after talks collapse?

Reform to consensus-based process

The failure of negotiations has once again raised demands to change the consensus-based system, under which a single country or a small group can block an agreement.

"It has been clear for years that the COP process is in need of significant reform," former US vice president Al Gore wrote on X. He called for a "reinvigorated multilateral process that reflects the latest science and represents the will of the majority of the world."

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Climate summits have failed to reach agreements in the past, including in 2009. However, despite concerns over the process, many continue to see the COP platform as essential since it brings almost every country together and gives each an equal voice.

Legal suits

While few support abandoning the COP process altogether, there are growing calls for other ways to advance climate action, including through legal proceedings.

One such route is already being pursued, particularly following an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice that confirmed countries have a binding legal duty to address climate change.

"If the negotiations are not delivering what individual states need, then they'll certainly consider turning to the ICJ and other international courts," Harj Narulla, an international lawyer who advised the Solomon Islands at COP31, told news agency AFP.

Side agreements

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Some also expect countries to increasingly pursue agreements outside the COP framework, such as the Santa Marta initiative, which brings together nations seeking to phase out fossil fuels.

The initiative emerged after COP30 in Brazil, when countries interested in advancing the fossil fuel phase-out agenda sought to work around the lack of consensus on the issue.

Members met earlier this year and agreed on initial steps, including setting up an expert scientific panel to advise on possible pathways.

“These ‘plurilateral processes are growing,'” Frank Jotzo, professor of environmental and climate change economics at the Australian National University, told AFP. Jotzo said more such initiatives were needed, including those focusing on carbon-removal technologies and funding for climate adaptation.

With inputs from AFP