The COP31 climate summit in Turkey ended without an agreement on Sunday after countries failed to reach a consensus on the proposed climate deal, with summit president Murat Kurum confirming that the decisions had not been adopted.

COP31 president Murat Kurum acknowledged that the summit had “missed an opportunity” to secure a deal after more than two weeks of negotiations. (AP Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The European Union, which opposed the final draft over its failure to explicitly mention fossil fuels, accused oil-producing nations of having “hijacked” the talks. Addressing the closing plenary, Kurum also said there would be no fresh draft of the proposed agreement, adding that the presidency had done everything possible to secure consensus, news agency Reuters reported.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

COP31 negotiations head Chris Bowen, who is also Australia's climate and energy minister, expressed disappointment after the deal, which he had tried to broker, collapsed. “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision... And that's disappointing. Very disappointing,” AFP quoted Bowen as saying.

Deep Dive Why was the COP31 climate deal not approved? Nearly 200 countries needed to reach consensus, but they remained divided over whether the agreement should explicitly address fossil fuels and how it should handle climate finance. COP31 president Murat Kurum said the decisions had not been adopted because there was no consensus. Why did the EU reject the proposed COP31 Antalya pact? The draft did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, which the EU described as a key driver of climate change. The bloc said it would not endorse an agreement that omitted them. Why was carbon capture disputed in the COP31 draft? The draft retained support for expanding carbon capture technology. The fossil fuel industry backs it, while environmental groups criticised it as costly and ineffective at reducing emissions.

Also Read | COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate summit, EU rejects 'greenwashing of fossil fuels'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The summit president acknowledged that the summit had “missed an opportunity” to secure a deal after more than two weeks of negotiations. The talks had stretched well beyond their scheduled Friday conclusion, becoming the longest-ever United Nations climate conference. “It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognise that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted,” Kurum said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The summit president acknowledged that the summit had “missed an opportunity” to secure a deal after more than two weeks of negotiations. The talks had stretched well beyond their scheduled Friday conclusion, becoming the longest-ever United Nations climate conference. “It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognise that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted,” Kurum said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The latest draft agreement of the summit, put forward by co-hosts Turkey and Australia, triggered opposition from the EU and smaller island nations after it omitted an explicit reference to fossil fuels. The proposed text requires consensus among nearly 200 countries to be adopted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The text makes an indirect reference to a 2023 global agreement to transition away from fossil fuels but does not explicitly name them. It also retains a push to expand carbon capture technology, which also became a sticking point. While this technology is backed by the fossil fuel industry, it is criticised by environmental groups as costly and ineffective in reducing emissions.

Why COP31 talks reached an impasse?

COP31 head of negotiations, Bowen, said the “dealbreakers” was the exemption of fossil fuels, and how the draft talked about climate finance. He said the “obvious issue” was the transition away from fossil fuels, adding that some parties had insisted on its inclusion in the ‘Antalya pact’, while others had warned that they would walk away if this was done, Reuters reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bowen said some parties had “very strong red lines” on a couple of issues, while also assuring that the transition away from fossil fuels was inevitable. “It's happening, it's happening in real speed and will continue,” he added. However, the EU asserted it would not endorse a cover decision “that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change.” It accused the climate conference of “green-washing” fossil fuels.

Also Read | Carbon capture is a key flashpoint at COP31. Why it is contested & how it differs from CO2 removal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The drafts, and I say that plural, put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face, and therefore the European Union cannot accept it,”EU delegation spokesman, Ireland minister Darragh O'Brien, said. Belgium climate minister Jean-Luc Crucke deemed the deal as “unacceptable.”

“It is unacceptable. It's not the end of multilateralism, but there has to be courage to say no,” Reuters quoted Crucke as saying. However, some countries, including Canada and Fiji, said they want to continue discussions about oceans and strengthening the COP process itself. China said it had chosen to accept this version of the climate deal.