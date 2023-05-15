Culinary Marvel Lata Tandon inspiring culinary enthusiasts worldwide

Eminent culinary Marvel Lata Tandon, hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, who had made history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop cooking marathon, surpassing the previous record by an impressive margin. Explore Lata Tondon passion for Indian cuisine, diverse flavors, and her mission to promote underrated regional dishes. (Image Credin Instagram/Lata Tondon)

Born on April 15, 1980, Lata's culinary journey began at a young age, inspired by her grandfather's teachings about food ingredients and evaluation. She credits her exceptional cooking skills to her mother and mother-in-law, who have played pivotal roles in her culinary development.

With an unwavering passion for culinary arts and an indomitable spirit, the Eminent chef cooked continuously for an outstanding 87 hours and 45 minutes, securing her place as the first woman in the world to achieve this remarkable feat.

The previous cooking marathon record-holder, Rickey Lumpkin from Los Angeles, California, had held the title at 68 hours, 30 minutes, and 1 second.

Reflecting on her extraordinary achievement, the Native Indian Chef expressed her gratitude towards her supportive family and friends, who have played a crucial role in turning her childhood fascination with cooking into a full-fledged profession.

While the famous culinary figure has a special affinity for traditional Indian cuisine, she also enjoys exploring the diverse regional flavours and cooking techniques prevalent across the globe. Her culinary journey has allowed her to discover lesser-known ingredients and cooking styles from every corner of India, fueling her desire to revolutionize the perception of Indian cuisine and promote its rich diversity on the global stage.

In her year-long quest to showcase underrated Indian cuisines and ingredients, Lata is currently preparing to release a book that will serve as a culinary treasure trove, ushering in the hidden gems of Indian gastronomy.

The culinary figure has ambitious plans to open a restaurant in London, where she intends to serve dishes representing the lesser-known regions of India. By offering a fresh perspective on Indian cuisine, Chef Lata aims to bring to the forefront the culinary treasures that often go unnoticed.

During her marathon cooking session, ‘Iron Lady’ prepared an astonishing amount of food, including over 1,600 kg of various dishes such as 400 vada pavs, 250 sandwiches, and numerous local delicacies. In a commendable gesture, she encouraged attendees of the event to contribute to the environment by purchasing and planting over 17,000 saplings, promoting the importance of sustainability and conservation. The event attracted a massive turnout, with over 20,000 visitors, including children from orphanages, blind schools, and members of old-age homes.

As an alumna of the Chef Academy of London, Lata has honed her skills in various exotic cuisines and had the privilege of working alongside renowned chefs such as Cloud Bosi and Jun Tanaka at Bibendum, where she gained invaluable expertise.

The Iron Lady’s achievements extend beyond the Guinness World Record, as she has also been honoured with several national and international awards, including recognition from the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Indo-China Book of Records, Vietnam Book of Records, Laos Book of Records, and Nepal Book of Records, and more.

The Guinness World Record holder poured her support to Hilda Baci today, saying, “All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on the Official site of the Guinness Book of World Record Soon!!”