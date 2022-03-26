Home / World News / 'Dangerous provocations': US, India other nations react to North Korea’s missile launch
world news

'Dangerous provocations': US, India other nations react to North Korea’s missile launch

Britain, France and the US but minus China and Russia, released a joint statement urging UN member states, in particular UNSC members, to do more.
An overview of what state media reports is the launch of the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on Friday by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.(via REUTERS)
An overview of what state media reports is the launch of the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on Friday by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.(via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

North Korea has tested what is believed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in more than four years that splashed down in waters off Japan's western coast on Thursday following which Japan, the US and South Korea among others condemned the move.

The Hwasong-17, the giant ICBM, was first unveiled in October 2020 and dubbed a "monster missile" by analysts. It had never previously been successfully tested.

Following the meeting, a group of 15 nations, including permanent Security Council members Britain, France and the US but minus China and Russia, released a joint statement urging UN member states, in particular UNSC members, to do more.

Who said what:

> US: North Korea likely has ‘more (missiles) in store’ after successfully test-firing its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. The United States said the recent launches were "increasingly dangerous provocations", and called on China and Russia to send a strong message to North Korea to refrain from further ‘provocations’ against Pyongyang.

> Russia: Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva spoke against the sanctions on North Korea and said further sanctions on Pyongyang would "threaten its citizens with unacceptable socioeconomic and humanitarian problems".

> China: China’s foreign minister urged "all sides" to exercise restraint regarding North Korea's long-range missile tests. Chinese UN ambassador Zhang Jun suggested that the US didn't do enough to respond to the North's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests.

“Have practical relevance and work harder to stabilise the situation, build mutual trust, and relaunch dialogue," Zhang spoke against the sanctions.

> India: “This is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council relating to the DPRK. It affects the peace and security of the region and beyond,” ANI quoted an Indian official as saying.

> The G7: The group has condemned the continued testing of ballistic missiles by North Korea and said, "We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union strongly condemn the continued testing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch conducted on March 24, 2022."

(With inputs from AP, AFP and ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out