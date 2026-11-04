Democrat Jon Ossoff takes dig at Trump after senate re-election, calls him ‘failed lame duck President’

Declaring the sweeping Democratic victories in US midterm elections a decisive expression of public discontent with the Trump administration, Georgia senator Jon Ossoff launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump, branding him a “failed lame duck” and accusing his administration of depravity, corruption and incompetence.

Jon Ossoff was re-elected as Georgia senator. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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Addressing supporters after being re-elected on November 4, Ossoff said the election results sent a message that American voters had rejected Trump’s leadership.

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"In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck President Donald J Trump," Ossoff said.

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{{^usCountry}} He argued that the nation’s political landscape was increasingly dominated by wealthy interests, personal agendas and a lack of firm ethical values, leaving society deeply divided and said, “Small and selfish, bought by big money, unmoored from fixed moral principles, and resigned to intractable division.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He argued that the nation’s political landscape was increasingly dominated by wealthy interests, personal agendas and a lack of firm ethical values, leaving society deeply divided and said, “Small and selfish, bought by big money, unmoored from fixed moral principles, and resigned to intractable division.” {{/usCountry}}

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He called for a more fundamental effort to confront the country’s underlying problems. He also condemned the growing economic imbalance, pointing out that influential individuals continue to benefit from privileged access and political connections, while ordinary households face “higher and higher” bills.

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Jon Ossoff defeats Republican US representative Mike Collins

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has secured another term in the US senate, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins, who had President Trump’s backing, according to media projections cited by Reuters. His victory also gives Democrats a significant boost as they seek to retain their influence in the senate.

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Ossoff seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate

Ossoff, whose name has been floated as a possible contender in the 2028 presidential race, enjoyed a substantial financial advantage over Collins, outpacing his Republican rival by $126 million in fundraising, reported Reuters. Collins, meanwhile, received an additional $18 million in support from outside groups.

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Trump chose Collins over former football coach Derek Dooley, who had secured the endorsement of outgoing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

House of Representatives, Senate went to polls on November 3

All 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats went to polls on November 3, Tuesday. At present, Republicans hold control over both the chambers, with the Democrats wrestling to take over the reins of the House, the Senate or both. Democrats currently hold 214 House seats and 45 Senate seats along with two Independents. They need four additional Senate seats and three more wins in the House than last time to take control of the Congress.

ALSO READ: Suhas Subramanyam to Pia Dandiya: How Indian-Americans are faring in US midterm elections

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If Democrats manage to achieve a majority in the Congress, they would hold the power to challenge Trump’s agenda in the next two years.

Deep Dive Who did Jon Ossoff defeat to win re-election in Georgia? Ossoff defeated Republican challenger Mike Collins, who had President Donald Trump’s endorsement. His win kept the Georgia Senate seat in Democratic hands. What did Jon Ossoff call Donald Trump after his re-election? Ossoff called Trump a “failed lame duck President” and accused his administration of depravity, corruption and incompetence. Why did Jon Ossoff say the midterm results were a rebuke of Trump? Ossoff said the Democratic victories showed that voters had rejected Trump’s leadership. Exit polls cited in the related coverage found that half of voters viewed the election as an opportunity to rebuke the president.