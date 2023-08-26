News / World News / Dental office employee in California fired for racist outburst at McDonald's, viral video shows

ByVedanth Shinde
Aug 26, 2023 01:19 PM IST

California dental worker fired and criticized for racist tirade at McDonald's in viral video, faces social media backlash.

After a TikTok video went viral, capturing a dental office worker's racially offensive, and abusive outburst at a McDonald's in California, the woman has faced severe backlashes on social media and has also been terminated from her job.

California Dental Worker Fired for Viral Racist Outburst at McDonald's(TikTok)
The woman, identified as Gina Aiello, was caught on camera shouting racial slurs at another customer and verbally abusing minimum-wage workers over a simple soda order.

The 13-second video, which amassed more than 2 million views, shows Aiello engaged in a heated confrontation with a customer named Luis Aceves. The clip starts with Aceves confronting Aiello, calling out her rude and ill behavior towards the staff at McDonald's.

In response, Aiello not only uses a vile racial slur but also resorts to obscene gestures before storming out.

The video captures Aceves, who filmed the incident, expressing genuine shock at Aiello's appalling behaviour.

The confrontation flared up even more when Aiello started verbally attacking the drive-thru staff member with her concern regarding the soda.

According to Aceves, the employees had already been on the receiving end of Aiello's verbal aggression.

Ironically, rather than being the recipient of Aiello's racial slur, Aceves displayed empathy towards Aiello's actions on her experiencing a potentially bad day.

He offered a compassionate perspective, saying, "We're all struggling. We're all trying to find our purpose in life sometimes it just stinks when we're having a bad day."

The repercussions of the incident were immediately taken into action. Aiello was fired from her job at the Jack Ohanesian Dentist and Dental Surgery in Fresno.

Their official statement highlighted their dedication to delivering patient care through a team that incorporates both competence and compassion.

