'Disease X' likely to be 20 times more deadlier than Covid-19, says expert. What is it?

After over three years of small and big waves, coronavirus has now drastically reduced and become a familiar health concern. Now, healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom are gearing up for a potential new pandemic ‘Disease X’. According to experts, the new virus may be deadlier than Covid-19 - which has claimed nearly seven million lives - and may have a similar impact as the Spanish Flu.

A worker in protective suit checks the temperature of a truck driver(Representational image)