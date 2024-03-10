Disenchantment with Justin Trudeau-led govt continues unabated: New Canada poll

Toronto: Seventy per cent of Canadians believe the country is “broken”, even as more citizens now prefer the ‘None of the Above’ option for the country’s next Prime Minister to the current incumbent Justin Trudeau. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets workers as he tours new construction at Edgemont Flats housing complex during an announcement of new funding for housing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on February 21. (REUTERS)

Disenchantment with the Trudeau-led Liberal Party government continues unabated in the country, as a new survey by the agency for Leger for Postmedia found 70% of respondents agreeing with the sentiment “everything is broken in the country right now”. That figure includes 43% of those that voted for the ruling party in the 2021 election.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nearly 60% are actually “angry” over how the country is being managed, an increase of nine points since 2023.

Driving that negativity are sticky issues that will impact the next election, scheduled for October 2025. These include concerns over cost of living and inflation, the state of health care and housing affordability.

Meanwhile, another new poll from the non-partisan, non-profit Angus Reid Institute (ARI) showed that just 17% of respondents want to see Trudeau back as PM, while a far larger figure, 28%, chose the ‘None of the Above’ option. The only leader to poll above that mark was Conservative Pierre Poilievre. A release from ARI noted that he maintains a “significant advantage over his rivals, as he is comfortably the most likely leader to be viewed as suited to the job of Prime Minister”.

His party retains a commanding lead over the Liberals, a consistent trend over the last 12 months. They “hold a comfortable advantage”, the polling agency stated, as the choice of 40% of would-be voters as against just 23% for Trudeau’s party.

That lead is not limited to the ARI survey but also reflected in a tracking poll from the agency, Nanos Research. Nanos’ poll for the outlet Globe and Mail found the Conservatives enjoying 40.6% support, versus 23.8% of the Liberals.

In addition, 36% of those polled see Poilievre as the best choice for PM, with Trudeau getting just 20% backing. Agency head Nik Nanos said of Poilievre’s prospects: “He’s basically in the driver’s seat in terms of the ballot numbers and also in the driver’s seat when it comes to who Canadians today at least would prefer as Prime Minister.”

Statistical projections from 338 Canada show that if the elections were to be held today, the Conservative would get a comfortable majority with 206 seats, with the Liberals at 67.

The majority mark in the 338-seat House of Commons is 170. In the 2021 election, Trudeau returned to head another minority government with 157 seats against 121 for the Conservatives. That led to then Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s resignation and the election of Poilievre to replace him.