Does UK need the monarchy and royal family? Prince William's curt response

Prince William gave a rare interview during the unveiling of an affordable housing development in which he opened up about royal life and his hopes to end homelessness. Speaking for the first time to media since becoming heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales talked about Reuben House in Peckham- an affordable housing development of 33 flats for young people from Centrepoint. Prince William is a patron of the project and has been a campaigner for the homeless since his late mother Princess Diana took him to a shelter when he was just 11. Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

The interview comes after Prince William joined his father King Charles, as well as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, donning full military uniform and riding horses during the Trooping of the Colour celebration.

Talking to The Sunday Times, Prince William talked about the perception of the royal family for the public saying that it is often hard for people to see the point of the monarchy. King Charles' eldest son admitted that “it’s hard sometimes” for many people to see the point of the royal family as questions about the monarchy and its role were brought forth following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Amid the feud with Prince Harry, William said that he understands all the “causes” that the royal family try to highlight but are forgotten.

“But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON