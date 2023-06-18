Home / World News / Does UK need the monarchy and royal family? Prince William's curt response

Does UK need the monarchy and royal family? Prince William's curt response

ByMallika Soni
Jun 18, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Prince William talked about the perception of the royal family for the public.

Prince William gave a rare interview during the unveiling of an affordable housing development in which he opened up about royal life and his hopes to end homelessness. Speaking for the first time to media since becoming heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales talked about Reuben House in Peckham- an affordable housing development of 33 flats for young people from Centrepoint. Prince William is a patron of the project and has been a campaigner for the homeless since his late mother Princess Diana took him to a shelter when he was just 11.

Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)
Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

Read more: Is this an olive branch to Prince Harry from King Charles?

The interview comes after Prince William joined his father King Charles, as well as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, donning full military uniform and riding horses during the Trooping of the Colour celebration.

Talking to The Sunday Times, Prince William talked about the perception of the royal family for the public saying that it is often hard for people to see the point of the monarchy. King Charles' eldest son admitted that “it’s hard sometimes” for many people to see the point of the royal family as questions about the monarchy and its role were brought forth following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Amid the feud with Prince Harry, William said that he understands all the “causes” that the royal family try to highlight but are forgotten.

“But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince william royal family
prince william royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out