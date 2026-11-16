Donald Trump and Jensen Huang Have the Same Tragic Flaw

A sui generis figure and charismatic salesman, he led a juggernaut that seemed indomitable only a couple of years ago. Yet his blunders caused great damage to the institution he built and have left his achievements on shaky footing. He has no obvious successor. This could describe Nvidia founder Jensen Huang as well as it could President Trump.

Thanks to this month’s GOP rout, Democrats are well-positioned to capture a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate in 2028. If they also

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Deep Dive What is Jensen Huang and Nvidia being scrutinized for in the China chip controversy? Officials and lawmakers are examining whether Nvidia chips were diverted to Chinese companies through firms such as Megaspeed and overseas cloud services. The reports describe suspected activity; they do not establish that Huang or Nvidia knowingly violated export controls. Why are US lawmakers pushing tougher export controls on AI chips to China? The controversy has added momentum to proposals aimed at preventing China from accessing advanced US chips. Some measures would also address access through overseas cloud services and give Congress greater oversight of sensitive technology exports. Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? Some employees, investors and Silicon Valley allies have urged Nvidia’s board to consider bringing Huang back. The board has begun a CEO search, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for an outside candidate and a leadership shake-up.

As for Mr. Huang, his Icarus-like fall has captured public fascination for the same reasons people enjoy reading about the messy lives of celebrities: schadenfreude and shock. Here’s a brilliant man who built one of America’s greatest companies, yet he fell prey to a Chinese honeypot. It’s a tale as old as Samson and Delilah.

How could Mr. Huang have failed to suspect he was being entrapped? Humans have an enormous capacity for self-deception. We see what we want to see and avert our eyes from what we don’t. How did Mr. Trump fail to perceive the enormous public backlash to his presidency and policies that led to the GOP drubbing?

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The media has seized on Mr. Huang’s tragic story because it suggests failings by the Trump administration. Press reports say that Megaspeed, the company Mr. Huang’s Chinese paramour founded, might have assisted with smuggling Nvidia chips into China.

Since 2022, the U.S. government has restricted the sales of Nvidia’s top-line chips to China out of concern they could be used for nefarious military purpose. The restrictions have proved porous.

The Taiwanese government in August charged two employees at Super Micro Computer, a top Nvidia customer, as well as a Nvidia employee in a scheme to violate export controls. Reuters last week reported that a Chinese university with deep ties to the People’s Liberation Army finagled Nvidia chips under export controls.

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Have Commerce Department officials looked the other way at such regulatory evasions because Mr. Huang curried favor with the president, in part with a $25 million Nvidia donation to the White House ballroom project? That’s one plausible narrative.

Also plausible: Mr. Huang and other Nvidia executives looked the other way as their chips were being diverted to China or rented out by Megaspeed to Chinese companies. Nvidia desperately wanted to sell high-end chips to China and repeatedly warned that U.S. export controls could cause “material” harm to its business.

“Our competitive position has been harmed by export controls, and our competitive position and future results will be further harmed, over the long term, if the restrictions remain in place or are expanded,” Nvidia’s latest quarterly earnings report notes.

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Nvidia fears it will lose market share in China to homegrown AI chip-makers like Huawei. It also faces increasing competition from the likes of Amazon, Google and Meta, which have developed their own AI chips that threaten to cut into Nvidia sales.

Mr. Huang sought to entrench Nvidia’s dominance with circular deals that invest in or provide credit backstops to AI developers and cloud providers in return for their buying its chips. These deals have boosted Nvidia sales but also created enormous financial liabilities that leave the company vulnerable to an AI market slowdown.

Nvidia boasts some $530 billion off-balance-sheet credit guarantees, up from $184 billion in the prior quarter, according to AI research firm SemiAnalysis. Investors may not appreciate the extent to which the company has become a highly leveraged shadow bank that resembles GE Capital before the 2008-09 financial crisis.

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As Nvidia’s stock price surged, investors ignored the risks that Mr. Huang was creating for his company. That may prove unsustainable. Lawmakers from both parties last week vowed to tighten export controls. Meanwhile, Mr. Huang’s mistakes have given ammunition to AI opponents who want to strangle the technology with regulation.

Mr. Huang was the country’s leading AI marketer, and don’t underestimate the harm that his mistakes will do to the cause he championed. At the same time, don’t overestimate his influence on Mr. Trump’s light-touch AI policy. The president has consulted many AI executives with diverse views and interests.

Nvidia may recover from its current debacle and soar to new heights. Republicans may bounce back from their midterm catastrophe. But both have serious soul-searching to do and will need leaders with more humility and wisdom than those who got them into trouble.