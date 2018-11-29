Trump cancels Putin meeting at upcoming G20 summit in Argentina over Ukraine crisis

US president Donald Trump on Thursday announced he had cancelled his scheduled meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 summit in Argentina, adding to the more to the drama already surrounding the annual gathering of leaders from developed and developing nations.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding, “I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!”

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

....in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

The president, who has left for Buenos Aires, had just an hour before the tweet it was a “good time” to meet with Putin.

Trump, who has been accused of being soft on Russian and President Putin, has been under pressure to punish Russia for attacking Ukrainian ships and capturing their sailors.

Also read | ‘Don’t want that aggression,’ Donald Trump says could cancel Putin meet due to Ukraine attack

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 22:29 IST