Donald Trump in first speech after assassination attempt: 'I had God on my side'

Donald Trump appears at Republican National Convention: Donald Trump said he will win in an "incredible victory" at the US presidential election in November, as he delivered the headline speech of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination from a party euphoric over his escape from assassination and buoyed by the apparent implosion of Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18.(REUTERS)

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory," Donald Trump told the crowd in Milwaukee, before vowing to “be president for all of America, not half of America”.

It was Donald Trump's first speech since a 20-year-old man shot at him, causing a slight injury to one ear, but killing a bystander, during a rally last weekend.

Donald Trump said there was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way “I felt very safe, because I had God on my side”, while describing his experience of the attack.

“If I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight,” Donald Trump added.

“I am not supposed to be here tonight,” he said, adding, “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment.”

“We have heard some references to divine intervention at this week’s convention when speakers have been discussing the shooting, and Trump is touching on a similar theme here,” Trump said.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump said, still sporting a bandage over his ear.

Chants of “USA”

Donald Trump took the stage to chants of “USA” from a crowd members of which have talked of him in divine terms.

Warm-up acts included shirt-ripping 1980s wrestling icon Hulk Hogan and conspiracy theorist and far-right media guru Tucker Carlson, who described Trump's survival as a historic moment.

At the assassination attempt, Trump became "leader of a nation," Carlson said.

Trump, 78, has put behind him a torrent of scandals, his unprecedented attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, and his 34 felony convictions in May at a New York criminal trial.

Now, with Republicans more united behind him than ever, he is increasingly bullish about a shock return to power.

Joe Biden teeters

On Friday, Joe Biden, 81, looked close to being forced by his own Democratic Party to withdraw and make way for Vice President Kamala Harris or another candidate, as fears spiral that his faltering physical health will lead to a loss in November.

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller told news agency AFP that "nothing fundamentally changes" for Trump if Biden drops out.

Trump's family was in attendance, with son Eric rousing the crowd into a chant of "fight, fight, fight!"

Trump's wife Melania, who has been mostly absent throughout the campaign, arrived to applause but did not speak -- a remarkable break with US political convention at such events.

(With inputs from agencies)