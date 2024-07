Former US President Donald Trump climbs up the Republican National Convention on its last day. He will be giving a speech for the first time since the assassination attempt. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

“I'm not supposed to be here tonight,” he said. The crowd emcee said, “Yes, you are.”

“I stand before you this arena only by the grace of Almighty God,” Trump continued. Some of the audience even got emotional and started crying.

