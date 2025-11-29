Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Donald Trump hints at 3rd run for president? What does the US Constitution say

HT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 29, 2025 06:56 am IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday shared an Artificial Intelligence-generated image of himself holding a sign reading “Trump 2028, yes!” – suggesting a possible bid for a third term.

US President Donald Trump outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.(Bloomberg)

The American Constitution's 22nd Amendment prohibits a person from becoming the President of the United States more than twice. Donald Trump first became president in 2017.

Trump has repeatedly toyed with the idea of serving more than the constitutionally allowed two terms, joking about it at rallies and teasing supporters with “Trump 2028” hats.

In October, Trump had said that the US law prohibits him from seeking a third term, adding that it was “too bad”. He had also ruled out running for vice president.

Also Read | JD Vance pushed for 2028 run by hundreds amid Trump third-term talks; ‘here’s one thing'

When asked about running for vice president in the 2028 elections, Trump told reporters that he would be allowed to do that, but added, “I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that.”

In May, the US President told NBC News that he was not eager to run for a third term and was instead focused on enjoying “four great years” in office.

Speaking to NBC News “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, Trump had said: “This is not something I'm looking to do,” adding, “I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

What US Constitution say

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment, which was enacted in 1951, states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

President Franklin D Roosevelt was elected to the presidential position for two more terms; however, he died a few months into his fourth term.

Years later, in 1951, the 22nd Amendment was ratified to include the two-term limit.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Donald Trump hints at 3rd run for president? What does the US Constitution say
