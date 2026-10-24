Trump threatens Iran with ‘another little Epic Fury’ as US envoy says strikes possible this weekend

United States President Donald Trump hinted at renewed US military operations against Iran if the latter fails to come to a diplomatic agreement. Addressing a campaign rally in Florida on Friday, he also mentioned his previous national security decisions and took potshots at the Iranian leadership.

US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS/File)

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"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree,” Trump said as reported by Fox News.

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"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart,” he added.

Deep Dive Could the US strike Iran this weekend? US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said a strike could happen as early as this weekend. Trump later said he was unaware of any such plan. What could prompt Trump to launch another strike on Iran? Trump said the US might carry out “another little Epic Fury” if Iran did not agree to a diplomatic deal. He urged Tehran to come to the negotiating table. Is the US still open to a diplomatic deal with Iran? Barrack said Trump remained open and available to a deal, and that discussions had been ongoing for months. Trump also said Iran could agree rather than face renewed military action.

In February, the US military and Israel jointly carried out strikes on Iran under ‘Operation Epic Fury’. The strikes led to the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with his family members.

Referring to previous military action, Trump said, “We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer. We defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise, and now we are ensuring it's done.”

Trump's remarks came after a US diplomat suggested that fresh strikes on Iran could take place soon. When asked about the possibility of such an operation earlier, Trump had said he was unaware of any plans.

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US ambassador says strike possible this weekend

{{^usCountry}} US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that a strike on Iran could happen as early as this weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that a strike on Iran could happen as early as this weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack told podcast host Mario Nawfal during an interview while visiting the Gulf.

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Barrack also stressed that Trump remained open to a diplomatic solution. "President Donald Trump is very clear. He's open and available and accessible to a deal and we've been at the table for months and months and months," he said.

Barrack serves as the US point person on Syria but does not have a direct role in Iran policy.

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Trump responds to US ambassador's remark

Responding to the remarks made by his ambassador to Turkey, Trump had said that he was unaware of any such plan.

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“Your ambassador to Turkey just said that ‘absolutely, there could be a strike on Iran this weekend.’ Have you gone back on holding off until after the midterms?” a reporter asked.

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“That was my ambassador? He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. If that's the case, I don't know anything about that,” Trump replied.

The series of warnings come against the backdrop of the US midterm elections, scheduled for the first week of November.