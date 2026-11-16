Donald Trump will get a warm welcome in the Philippines

DONALD TRUMP had planned to give Manila a miss on his swing through Asia this week. When the Philippines first announced the date of its East Asia Summit (a format in which South-East Asian leaders meet interested others), it was set for five days before Mr Trump was due in China for the much higher-profile APEC summit. That was awkward for a president who dislikes long-distance travel. So the Philippines pushed back the date of its meeting, offering Mr Trump

Deep Dive Why is Donald Trump expected to receive a warm welcome in the Philippines? A June Pew Research Centre survey found that 68% of Filipino respondents had confidence in Trump, the highest share among the 36 countries surveyed. The article also points to the Philippines’ longstanding security alliance with the United States. How have Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Donald Trump strengthened US-Philippines security ties? Marcos has opened four additional Philippine military bases to US troops and allowed the deployment of a Typhon missile system. Joint military exercises have also grown in scale and sophistication under Trump, continuing a trend from Joe Biden’s presidency. What regional issues are expected to feature during Trump's Manila visit? The visit coincides with the East Asia Summit, while related reports say leaders are also expected to discuss maritime security and regional challenges at ASEAN and Quad meetings. Tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea form part of the wider security context.

This is partly a response to China’s bullying of its neighbours. China has become more assertive in its claims over the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that borders seven countries, including the Philippines. Chinese and Philippine sailors have skirmished at sea. America has backed its ally in these disputes, providing additional muscle to an otherwise limited response. “We are not leaving,” Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s third-ranking official, said in August to an audience in Manila. “We are digging in to ensure a favorable balance of power where it matters most.”

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For President Ferdinand Marcos junior (pictured on an earlier visit to the White House), Mr Trump’s presence in his country will already be “most of the win”, says Greg Poling, a senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, an American think-tank. Mr Marcos, who is limited to a single six-year term that ends in 2028, has been in trouble recently. Severe floods in 2025 led to allegations of corruption in government-funded flood-control projects and this, in turn, spawned weeks of protests, an impeachment bid and calls for him to resign. Mr Marcos’s pledges to revitalise the Philippine economy have been discredited by surging food and energy costs. The share of Filipinos who have trust in his performance has plunged to 45%, the lowest since his election four years ago, according to OCTA Research, a Philippine pollster.

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An appearance next to Mr Trump could help. Mr Marcos has staked his foreign policy on being close to America. He has opened four more Philippine military bases to American troops, which could be used as staging grounds in case of an American war against China over Taiwan. He has also allowed the Americans to bring in a Typhon missile system with the range to strike China. Not everyone is delighted by that. Some believe Mr Marcos has unnecessarily drawn the Philippines into the rivalry between America and China. Others say he is foolish to trust America.

Mr Marcos’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an erratic authoritarian who preferred China to America. And though many in the Philippines’ political establishment now agree that Mr Duterte’s overtures to the government in Beijing brought little benefit, there are some who still believe their country (or, perhaps, their business interests) could gain from closer ties to China. Mr Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte, is the sitting vice-president and the front-runner to succeed Mr Marcos in 2028. She has not been stridently pro-China. But she has been critical of Mr Marcos’s foreign policy, calling it unbalanced. The Philippines, she says, should not lean on America in its troubles in the South China Sea.

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To insure against problems in a second Duterte presidency, boosters of the alliance from both America and the Philippines are trying to deepen non-military ties. The Philippines in April said it would join America’s Pax Silica initiative, its effort to build tech supply chains without Chinese content. The initiative has so far produced nothing concrete for the Philippines. Mr Trump’s visit might have been an ideal opportunity to herald a new deal. But Lee Lipton, the American ambassador in Manila, has said there will be no announcement. Nonetheless, Philippine officials will be happy with a congenial visit from Mr Trump. As America’s other allies can attest, it could be a lot worse.