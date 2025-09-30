Donald Trump's 'peace plan' for Gaza: All 20 points in proposed Israel-Hamas deal explained

The White House on Monday released a 20-point plan for a proposed deal between Israel and Hamas that the Donald Trump administration believes could end the war in Gaza. Israel has agreed to the plan, while Hamas's response is awaited, Trump announced from the White House, flanked by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, in foreground, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday.(AP)

The announcement of the proposed plan came after Trump and Netanyahu held a closed-door meeting earlier today. At the presser, Trump said that if Hamas and other stakeholders in Gaza do not agree to the proposal, then "Israel will finish the job by itself." Additionally, Trump said that he plans to expand the Abraham Accords of 1993, and "Iran might join them."

On Monday, the White House also released the text of the proposed plan for an end to the war in Gaza. It had a total of 20 points, with a host of provisions, including a transitional government run by the "Board of Peace" with Trump as its head, and cooperation from regional allies, such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

Below is a quick breakdown of all 20 points in the peace plan laid out by the US and Israel for the Gaza Strip.

All 20 Points In Trump's Peace Plan For Gaza

1. Within three days of Israel’s agreement, all hostages—alive or deceased—will be returned.

2. Following that, Israel will free 250 inmates serving life terms and 1,700 others arrested since October 7, 2023. Remains of Gazans will be exchanged for those of Israelis.

3. Gaza will be cleared of armed groups and must no longer pose a danger to surrounding nations.

Also read: White House releases Gaza peace plan as Trump meets Netanyahu

4. Reconstruction will prioritize better living conditions for civilians, as per the plan.

5. The fighting will stop immediately once both sides sign; Israeli forces pull back while hostage arrangements begin, the plan claims.

6. Hamas members who give up weapons and pledge nonviolence will be pardoned; those wishing to depart Gaza will be allowed safe exit.

7. Upon signing, aid convoys will expand, supplying electricity, fuel, hospital services, food production, rubble removal, and road access.

8. Supplies will come through neutral bodies such as the UN and Red Crescent, unhindered. Rafah will reopen under new terms.

9. Daily governance will be handled by a temporary professional Palestinian administration.

10. The board will fund and manage rebuilding until the Palestinian Authority reforms and is capable of secure governance.

11. This administration will include local specialists and outside experts, guided by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Donald Trump, alongside international leaders like Tony Blair.

12. Regional and international players—including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, France, and the U.S.—will help carry out the plan.

13. Governance will follow proven international models to encourage investment.

14. Trump’s team will create a growth strategy inspired by successful Middle Eastern city projects.

15. Past global economic recovery proposals for Gaza will be incorporated where useful.

16. A special trade hub will be launched, with favorable tariffs and market access.

17. Nations that invest in Gaza’s rebuilding will receive incentives and global acknowledgment.

18. Security in Gaza will be guaranteed through a joint framework with global partners, while disarmament advances.

19. All weapons inside Gaza will be collected and taken out under monitoring.

20. Once reforms succeed, Palestinians will fully assume political and security responsibilities.