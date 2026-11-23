MEXICO CITY—The capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, head of a criminal group controlling drug smuggling routes along the U.S.-Mexico border, threatens to unleash a wave of violence in a region already ravaged by turf wars between rival family clans.

A burned truck on a highway in Mexico on Saturday following the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores.

Meza Flores was captured Friday night after a fierce gunbattle that pitted Mexican army special forces and their helicopter gunships against hundreds of gunmen in the town of Guasave in northwestern Sinaloa state. Four Mexican soldiers were killed during the

Deep Dive Why could El Chapo Isidro’s capture trigger a succession battle in Sinaloa? His arrest leaves a power vacuum in a group with armed, well-funded underbosses. Several could compete for control, potentially intensifying violence and affecting the group’s position in the conflict between the Chapitos and Mayitos. Who is expected to succeed El Chapo Isidro? The main article identifies his second-in-command, Óscar Gastélum, known as “The Musician,” as the likely successor. It warns that other underbosses could still contest control. How did Mexican forces capture El Chapo Isidro? Mexican forces used intelligence shared with the United States, including approved drone surveillance, to track his movements in Guasave. Special forces carried out the raid with military helicopter support and diversionary operations.

His likely successor is his second-in-command, Óscar Gastélum, known as “The Musician.” But the succession could spark a battle for control of the criminal organization, as has happened across Sinaloa, the cradle of Mexico’s transnational drug trade.

For the last two years, the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s largest fentanyl producer and smuggler, has been torn apart in a bloody war between the organization’s main factions, which are led by the sons of the founders, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. At least 7,000 people have been killed or gone missing in the conflict, which shows no signs of stopping. Both factions are also top targets of Mexican and U.S. law enforcement.

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Fausto Isidro Meza Flores

As the rival Sinaloa clans fought, Meza Flores extended his power to 12 of Sinaloa’s 20 municipalities, said Ismael Bojórquez, the editor of Riodoce, a Culiacán newspaper that closely follows the drug business in the region. Meza Flores, who cut his teeth as a small-time drug smuggler and scrap metal dealer, was closely involved in the municipal governments of the area, placing officials in positions of power to obtain lucrative procurement and public-works contracts, said Bojórquez.

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Most recently, Meza Flores had largely allied himself with the faction known as the “Mayitos,” who are led by Ismael “Mayo Flaco” Zambada. Meza Flores knocked out the rival faction, known as the “Chapitos” from much of northern Sinaloa. Two sons of Guzmán, who is imprisoned in the U.S., run the Chapitos.

“El Chapo Isidro’s capture injects a lot of uncertainty in the war between the Chapitos and the Mayitos,” Bojórquez said. If he is lost as an ally, anarchy and violence could ensue if five or six underbosses fight for the throne. “They have a lot of guns, gunmen and money.”

The heavy weaponry of his organization was on full display late Friday, as they resisted the onslaught of Mexican military forces who used helicopters to strafe gunmen working for Meza Flores. After his capture, authorities seized one .50-caliber Barrett rifle, 10 firearms of various calibers, one grenade launcher, two hand grenades, magazines and ammunition of different calibers, tactical gear, various drugs, and cash.

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“I am writing from the heart of terror and fear,” a woman who lived through the violent battle in Guasave, wrote in a message to a friend in Mexico City. “Do you know anything about how this maelstrom will turn out? I am hiding amidst the furniture.”

Friday’s battle left the burned remains of armored cars made by the drug cartel strewn around the city of about 80,000, as well as trucks and cars seized by the gunmen and used to block roads, a common tactic by Mexican cartels in their confrontations with security forces.

Mexico’s defense ministry said that in addition to Meza Flores, security forces had captured another seven alleged gang members, including the organization’s financial and logistical operators. Meza Flores and two others were taken to Mexico City on Saturday morning, while the rest of the captured men were taken to Culiacán.

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Meza Flores’s organization had virtual control over fentanyl production and trafficking into northern Sinaloa and across the border state of Sonora. His growing power made him an attractive target for U.S. law enforcement.

Mexican forces checking a burned truck blocking a highway on Saturday.

His capture is the latest in a string of seizures of top bosses that have followed the killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the head of Mexico’s most powerful drug-trafficking organization, the Jalisco Cartel New Generation. Oseguera was killed as he sought to evade Mexican army special forces in February. After Oseguera’s death, gunmen set up roadblocks of burning cars in 20 Mexican states and launched attacks on Mexican security forces, which killed 25 members of the National Guard.

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The Trump administration has increased the pressure on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to dismantle the country’s powerful drug-trafficking organizations. Trump has pushed hard to allow the U.S. military to act independently in Mexico against the country’s cartels. Sheinbaum, while welcoming intelligence assistance and cooperation with the U.S., has drawn the line on unilateral U.S. military action within Mexico.

The capture of Meza Flores was carried out with the help of U.S. intelligence, Mexico’s defense ministry said. After the apprehension, the U.S. Northern Command congratulated the Mexican army and said it, as well as other U.S. agencies, had supported the effort.

It comes just days after Trump met with Scheinbaum on the sidelines of a summit in China, where he repeated complaints that Mexico was controlled by drug cartels.

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Trump has also pressured Mexico to go after politicians allegedly involved in drug trafficking. In April, the U.S. indicted Sinaloa Gov. Ruben Rocha Moya and nine other current and former Sinaloa officials on charges of accepting bribes from the Chapitos faction of the cartel.

The U.S. has requested the extradition of the accused officials, but Sheinbaum has said the evidence against the men, who remain free, isn’t convincing.

Since Sheinbaum assumed the presidency in 2018, she has gone after many top drug bosses, ending the lenient “hugs not bullets” approach of her predecessor, said Raúl Benitez, a security expert at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. But she hasn’t gone after politicians and business leaders who enable the trade and launder its earnings, he said.

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“The capture of big narcos has grown enormously, but they reproduce very quickly,” Benitez said.

Write to José de Córdoba at jose.decordoba@wsj.com