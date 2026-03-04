Dubai, Iran: How far, where are they located? Middle East map explained as US embassy hit
The US embassy in Dubai was hit by Iran amid escalating tensions after Israel and US strikes killed Ayatollah Khamenei.
The US embassy in Dubai was hit by Iran amid escalating tensions after Israel and US strikes killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Videos of explosions at the US Consulate in Dubai's Al Seef Road surfaced on social media on Tuesday.
Later Dubai Media Office issued a statement saying “Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.” CNN reported the strike to be Iranian.
The recent spade of attacks have led many to wonder where Dubai is in relation to Iran and the distance between the two places. Here's all you need to know.
Dubai, Iran: Location and distance
Dubai and Iran are separated by the Persian Gulf. At the closest point, the two places are about 120 kilometers (75 miles) apart.
As the map shows, Dubai lies to the south of Iran, separated by the water body. Dubai to Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran, by air is about 240 kilometers (149 miles). Meanwhile the distance between Dubai and Iran's capital, Tehran, is about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles).
What to know of attack on US embassy
Videos of the attack on the US embassy were shared widely online.
“Officials say the fire on the US Consulate in Dubai has been successfully PUT DOWN with ZERO injuries reported, after a purported strike by an Iranian attack drone. Respond with OVERWHELMING FORCE!,” a MAGA loyalist on X wrote.
This is not the first time the US embassy there has come under attack. Previously, there was a suspected drone strike on Monday, in Riyadh. As per the Saudi Ministry of Defense, it led to "limited fire" and “minor damages.” Before that, the US embassy in Kuwait was hit by Iran's drones as well.
The US trying to get its people out?
Even as the US actions have drawn criticism from some quarters, they announced they'd started facilitating charter flights from a number of countries in the Middle East. This comes as a number of US citizens remain stranded in the Middle East.
“The Department is facilitating charter flights from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan for American citizens, and will continue to secure additional capacity as security conditions allow,” the State Department said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said that the Department was "actively securing military aircraft" for US citizens who wished to leave the Middle East but did provide further elaboration.
