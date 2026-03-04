Dubai, Iran: How far, where are they located? Middle East map explained as US embassy hit

The US embassy in Dubai was hit by Iran amid escalating tensions after Israel and US strikes killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Videos of explosions at the US Consulate in Dubai's Al Seef Road surfaced on social media on Tuesday. A view of the Dubai skyline. (X/@UAEEmbassyUS) Later Dubai Media Office issued a statement saying “Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.” CNN reported the strike to be Iranian. Follow: US Iran war LIVE updates The recent spade of attacks have led many to wonder where Dubai is in relation to Iran and the distance between the two places. Here's all you need to know. Dubai, Iran: Location and distance Dubai and Iran are separated by the Persian Gulf. At the closest point, the two places are about 120 kilometers (75 miles) apart.

Iran seen in green and Dubai in orange. (Wikimedia Commons)

As the map shows, Dubai lies to the south of Iran, separated by the water body. Dubai to Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran, by air is about 240 kilometers (149 miles). Meanwhile the distance between Dubai and Iran's capital, Tehran, is about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles). Follow: Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE What to know of attack on US embassy Videos of the attack on the US embassy were shared widely online. “Officials say the fire on the US Consulate in Dubai has been successfully PUT DOWN with ZERO injuries reported, after a purported strike by an Iranian attack drone. Respond with OVERWHELMING FORCE!,” a MAGA loyalist on X wrote.