US Consulate on Dubai's Al Seef Road hit by drone, videos of explosion, fire surface; watch

Marco Rubio said all US consulate staff in Dubai are safe, noting personnel were drawn down in advance.

Videos of explosions at the US Consulate in Dubai's Al Seef Road surfaced on social media on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East after the US-Israeli strikes in Iran Saturday. Later, CNN confirmed that the UAE consulate has been hit in a suspected Iranian drone attack.

The Media Office of Dubai shared an update on their X handle saying that the drone attack caused a “limited” fire at the consulate which was extinguished. No injuries have been reported, so far.

This is the second drone attack on a US embassy in United Arab Emirates after another "suspected Iranian drone attack" hit the US embassy in Riyadh on Monday. It resulted in a "limited fire" and "minor damages," per Saudi Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Kuwait was also hit by Iranian drones.

UAE Considering Missile Strikes On Iran On Tuesday, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported that the UAE is considering a missile strike on Iran amid Iranian strikes on several UAE cities. The report on Axios cited two sources with knowledge of the matter.

"The UAE is considering taking active defensive measures against Iran. Although it has not been involved in the war in any way, it has still endured 800 projectiles," one of the sources cited in the report said.

"The view in the UAE is that no country in the world would fail to evaluate its defensive posture under such circumstances," the source added.