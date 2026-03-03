Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia in private jet after Iranian drones hit US Embassy in Riyadh

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo travelled from Saudi Arabia to Madrid on his private jet following a tense night in the region, after destructive drones struck the US Embassy in Riyadh. The recent conflicts have heightened anxiety across the Middle East, prompting several foreign nationals to leave over safety concerns. The situation has already disrupted sporting schedules, with Ronaldo’s club side Al-Nassr impacted by a string of Asian Champions League postponements. The team was due to play a fixture in Dubai on Wednesday, but uncertainty over security has cast doubt on upcoming matches and travel plans.

Ronaldo reportedly left Saudi Arabia on his private jet, accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children, as per multiple media reports. The Portugal captain has been travelling in style since upgrading his aircraft last year. In 2024, he added a Bombardier Global Express 6500 to his collection, an ultra-long-range jet valued at around £61 million (USD 81 million). The purchase came after he parted ways with his earlier Gulfstream G200, which he had owned since 2015 after buying it for approximately £16 million (USD 21 million), marking a significant step up in luxury and range.

The five-time Ballon d'Or signed an extension with Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League last summer that runs through June 2027. He is also expected to captain Portugal during this summer's World Cup.

Ronaldo buys 25 per cent stake UD Almeria He recently acquired a 25 per cent stake in second-division Spanish club UD Almeria.

The financial terms of the transaction done via the legendary footballer's CR7 Sports Investments company have not been disclosed, but is considered to be a long-term investment for Ronaldo, who has turned 41 this year and is in the twilight of his career, which has seen him turn up for clubs like Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

"I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch," Ronaldo said in a statement.

"UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth."