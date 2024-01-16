EAM S Jaishankar, Iran President Raisi discuss pacing up Iran-India agreements, compensating for delays

Tehran [Iran], January 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi discussed speeding up the implementation of Iran-India agreements, including the Chabahar Port Development Plan, and further compensating for delays. HT Image

During their meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed interest in concluding a comprehensive and long-term cooperation agreement with Iran, according to the Iranian President's official website.

Taking on social media platform X, the Iran embassy in India stated, "The President stressed the need to follow up and accelerate the implementation of the agreements between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port Development Plan, and the need to compensate for the delay in the implementation of commitments."

Moreover, Iranian President Raisi also highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Iran and India.

He emphasised the efforts to fulfil the will of the high officials of the two countries in order to develop and improve the level of relations in various political, economic, science and technology, transportation and energy sectors, the statement published on the Iranian President's wesbite stated.

The main areas of discussion included the importance of the common view of the two countries in the field of combating terrorism and organised crime; the need for cooperation to establish stability and security in Afghanistan; strengthening international trade, especially through national currencies; and the emphasis on maintaining the security of shipping in international waters.

Moreover, in another part of his speech, Raisi highlighted Israel's counter-offensive in Gaza and urged India to help in ending the bombings.

"The President described the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza as clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity and clarified, stopping the attacks on Gaza, punishing the Zionist regime and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people is the only way to return stability and security to the region, and it is important for India to play a role in ending the bombings, lifting the blockade of this region and realising the rights of the Palestinian people," the statement added.

Moreover, during the meeting, Jaishankar further expressed condolences and sympathies with the government and people of Iran following the recent terrorist incident in Kerman.

EAM also extended his gratitude to Iran President Raisi for developing relations with the countries of the region and creating a significant change in relations with India.

Lastly, highlighting India's interest in concluding a comprehensive and long-term cooperation agreement with Iran, Jaishankar emphasised "India's complete adherence to its commitments in the Chabahar port development project as well as comprehensive development of cooperation with Iran," according to the statement.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted EAM Jaishankar in Tehran, where the two leaders discussed expanding bilateral and multilateral ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said he and Jaishankar discussed the latest international and regional developments, including the Israel-Hamas war. During the meeting, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the importance of providing security in international waterways near Iran.

Jaishankar is in Iran as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

Moreover, following his arrival in Iran, Jaishankar began his engagements in Tehran by meeting Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash. The two leaders held a discussion on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar Port. (ANI)