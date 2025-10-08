Ecuador President Daniel Noboa's car surrounded by hundreds, attacked

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa was not hurt and five people have been detained over the incident.
Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa's car was surrounded by a group of around 500 people throwing rocks as he approached an event in Cañar province, a top minister said, adding "signs of bullet damage" were found afterwards on the president's vehicle.
Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano spoke on Tuesday after formally filing a report of an assassination attempt against Noboa. The president was not hurt and five people have been detained, the minister added.
