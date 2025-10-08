Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Ecuador President Daniel Noboa's car surrounded by hundreds, attacked

Reuters |
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 02:39 am IST

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa was not hurt and five people have been detained over the incident.

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa's car was surrounded by a group of around 500 people throwing rocks as he approached an event in Cañar province, a top minister said, adding "signs of bullet damage" were found afterwards on the president's vehicle.

Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in Ecuador(AFP)
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in Ecuador(AFP)

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano spoke on Tuesday after formally filing a report of an assassination attempt against Noboa. The president was not hurt and five people have been detained, the minister added.

