Ecuador President Daniel Noboa's car surrounded by hundreds, attacked

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa's car was surrounded by a group of around 500 people throwing rocks as he approached an event in Cañar province, a top minister said, adding "signs of bullet damage" were found afterwards on the president's vehicle. Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in Ecuador(AFP)

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano spoke on Tuesday after formally filing a report of an assassination attempt against Noboa. The president was not hurt and five people have been detained, the minister added.