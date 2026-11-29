Elon Musk and Google's AI venture DeepMind co-founder, Demis Hassabis, floated a potential “hall monitor-type” AI that would keep AI swarms under control. Musk also proposed a benchmark to measure "how much of a Karen" each AI model is.

Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and chair of Google DeepMind (L) and Elon Musk. (Reuters) more less

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An AI swarm if a group of AI agents that work collectively to accomplish a single task. Experts have warned that they could work in nefarious ways and pose significant danger to humanity, CBS reported.

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The two tech leaders discussed the prospective AI model over replies on Musk's social media platform X on Saturday, without providing many details about it.

"Someone should make 'KarenBench' for AI/SI," Musk wrote. "How much of a Karen is any given super intelligence (SI)? Something we should probably measure."

Demis Hassabis reshared the post, writing that a "hall monitor" type Artificial Intelligence (AI) model to ensure that the technology stays "within bounds" will be "useful".

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{{^usCountry}} "Yes, as we discussed, I think a 'hall monitor'-type AI would be very useful in the mix to help keep track of an AI/SI swarm and to ensure it stays within bounds," Demis Hassabis wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yes, as we discussed, I think a 'hall monitor'-type AI would be very useful in the mix to help keep track of an AI/SI swarm and to ensure it stays within bounds," Demis Hassabis wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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In a follow-up post, Hassabis added that the idea was to bring "a 'prefect' AI" that "would help to monitor and keep the other AI/SI agents in a swarm (not the user) safely on track."

A summary of the discussion on Musk's social media platform X stated that the benchmark floated by Musk would measure "AI 'Karen' tendencies like refusal patterns, moralizing tone, and escalation habits."

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Trump says calling AI 'super intelligence' could be mandatory

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Donald Trump suggested in a Truth Social post on Saturday that US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could make use of the term "super intelligence" mandatory. The 80-year-old has already signed an executive order in September mandating the use of the term in the executive branches.

Trump, angry at Fox News host Shannon Bream for saying Artificial Intelligence in a Saturday programme, wrote on Truth Social: "Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, ‘Artificial,’ over and over again.

"Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!"

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Notably, Elon Musk and Denis Hassabis referred to the technology as both AI and SI.